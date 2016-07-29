PedWest Access Route a Concern

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The Mexican side access to the new pedestrian crossing in San Ysidro known as PedWest has raised security concerns between the public and community leaders.

The president and CEO of the South County Economic Development Council (SCEDC), Cindy Gompper Graves sent two letters about security concerns of the Mexican access to PedWest, one to the Consul General of Mexico in San Diego, Marcela Celorio, and the other one, to Consul General of the United States in Tijuana, William A. Ostick.

The letters said: “Several concerns about the safety of the PedWest access route have come to our attention. Attached, for reference, are news articles and Facebook comments conveying specific apprehensions about its structural stability. We respectfully request an immediate inspection of the PedWest access structure on Mexico’s side of the border. We ask that a licensed and reputable engineer conduct a complete inspection to ensure the facility is structurally sound and that it can support the weight off pedestrians. In addition, we ask that an immediate investigation into reports of the structure swaying, making noises, shaking, separating and sinking be completed. While working collaboratively to reduce wait times at the border is critical to the economy, public safety is of the highest importance.”

The letters were sent last week, and both consul generals already responded, said Gompper Graves.

According to Gompper Graves, the Mexican Consul General said that the letter was forwarded to the appropriate authorities in Mexico to review. The Consul General of the United States in Tijuana said that because the access is a specific project of Mexican authorities, is the Mexican authorities who should be contacted.

“What is more important, even more than commerce, is safety; that’s the number one priority,” said Gompper Graves. “We want that a licensed and reputable engineer to conduct a complete inspection to ensure the facility is structurally sound and safe.”

Attached to the letters sent to the consuls there were several comments from users in a Facebook page where people complained about wood boards that can be seen throughout a bridge that connects Mexico to PedWest, that gives an unstable look to the access.

“We know it is a temporary access, and we are not asking to be pretty,” said Gompper Graves. “We are asking to have an reputable engineer inspect it and ensure us that is safe.”

The access to the new pedestrian crossing entrance is from Plaza Viva Tijuana and Plaza de las Artesanias from Tijuana’s downtown, through a provisional bridge built by the Mexican federal authorities while a permanent is being built. The permanent bridge is expected to be finished by December of this year.