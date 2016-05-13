Pet Models Wanted for San Diego Humane Society Calendar

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The San Diego Humane Society is looking for pet models for their 2017 calendar through a photo fundraiser with the goal of raising $75,000 for their programs.

“The photo fundraiser is one of the main fundraising events of the year,” said San Diego Humane Society Spokesperson, Stacy Archambault. “We do it every year, and this is the 24th Annual Photo Fundraiser.”

To enter to the contest, there is a $25 donation entry fee per photo.You can enter as many times as you like. Photos will be accepted through August 31, 2016.

“Your pet will be in the running to be one of 11 lucky pets chosen by a selection committee to be featured as a full-page pet of the month in the calendar,” said Archambault.

Pet owners interested in participating in the contest can submit their pet photo on the society’s website: www.sdhumane.org.

All entries will be featured online so that everyone can join in the voting fun. The top vote recipient will be eligible to have their pet featured on a full month page.

“You can encourage your family and friends to vote for your pet’s photo,” said Archambault. “There is a $1 fee per vote.”

The money raised with the photo fundraiser goes to all the programs and services of the non-profit that focus on helping animals in the San Diego County.

San Diego Humane Society serves San Diego County since 1880 and operates campuses in San Diego, Escondido and Oceanside.

This nonprofit provides vital services to animals and people by sheltering and adopting animals, providing positive reinforcement training classes, investigation animal cruelty and neglect, and presenting education programs for youth and adults.

Archambault mentioned that other fundraising events also help fund the programs and services of the San Diego Humane Society, like the Fur Ball Gala. The 2016 Fur Ball Gala will be held on Saturday, August 13.