Phantom of the Opera has Latino talent

By Pablo J. Sáinz



A new version of one the most popular musicals of all time will come to San Diego with plenty of Latino talent.

The Phanton of the Opera runs from October 7th through the 16th at The San Diego Civic Theatre, in Downtown San Diego.

The superproduction not only includes a redesigned stage, but it also features three of the best Latinos making theatre in the United States.

Colombian Frank Viveros, who portrays Ubaldo Piangi, said that he’s “grateful to be a part of this incredible production.”

Also, Quinto Ott, who was born in Colima, Mexico, and plays the role of Don Attilio, said to be “thrilled to be joining Phantom,” which is the first Broadway show he ever saw. Joining them is Spanish-speaking Edward Juvier, who plays several characters in the musical.

Details

The Phantom of the Opera: Oct. 7-16. The classic musical comes packed with Latino actors. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., Downtown San Diego. Prices and times vary. Broadwaysd.com.

Live Shows

Latin Fridays: Every Friday. DJs play the best of salsa, cumbia, merengue, and bachata. Blue Agave Nightclub, 6608 Mission Gorge Rd., San Diego. Free before 10 p.m. Open until 4 a.m. (619) 521-3194.

Trolley Dances 2015: Catch the Rapid: Oct. 3-4. Watch live contemporary dance in several trolley stations and spots in between. Featuring Tijuana dancer Pamela Macias. From Downtown San Diego to Balboar Park. $35. sandiegodancetheater.org.

La Máquina Norteña and La Energía Norteña: Oct. 9. Get your Texana and boots ready for a night full of norteño music, with accordion and bajo sexto. El Nuevo Show Palace,

1527 S. Mission Ave., Oceanside. 9 p.m. (760) 439-1100.

Noel Torrez and Los Rieleros del Norte: Oct. 16. Here’s even more norteño music, new and classic songs. El Nuevo Show Palace, 1527 S. Mission Ave., Oceanside. 9 p.m. (760) 439-1100.

Exhibitions

Pan de todos los días: Oct. 3-26. San Diego-based Mexican artist Becky Guttin reuses common objects that otherwise would end up in the trash and turns them into beautiful pieces. Unlocation Gallery, 1925 30th St., San Diego. Please call (619) 997-9595 to make an appointment to see the show.

Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed: Through Jan. 3. Learn more about our Mayan ancestors through art. San Diego Natural History Museum, Balboa Park. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $9 to $16.

sdnhm.org/maya.

Movies

Digital Gym Cinema: Throughout October. The community theater located at 2921 El Cajon Blvd., in North Park, will screen Venezuelan dark comedy 3 bellezas (Oct. 2-8), Spanish thriller Marshland (Oct. 16-22), and Bolivian historical drama Olvidados (Oct. 23-29), as part of its monthly series Cinema en tu idioma. Different times and prices. digitalgym.org.

Looking ahead

Miguel Bosé: Nov. 8. The Spanish star brings his classic songs to Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego State University. 8 p.m. $25 to $105.

ticketmaster.com.

Victor Manuelle: Nov. 25. The salsero comes to San Diego as part of his Que Suenen Los Tambores 2015 Tour. Balboa Theatre, Downtown

San Diego. 7 p.m. $45 to $65.

ticketmaster.com.

Poncho Sanchez: Dec. 6. The Latin jazz icon returns to perform at Humphreys Backstage Live, 2241 Shelter Island Drive, San Diego.

6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $34.

ticketmaster.com.