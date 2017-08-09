Police Abuse Against Detainees to be Punished

By Antonio Aviles

Xavier Becerra, California State Attorney General, stressed that no police agent in the State of California has the ability to ask about the immigration status of detained individuals, a statement which stands in opposition of U.S. President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and stance.

The Attorney General warned that there will be sanctions for State agents that break the law in immigration related acts and pointed out that only federal agents can ask about immigration topics.

“They have the authority to provide safety to the people in neighborhoods, but not the power or obligation to do the job of federal law enforcement agencies,” Becerra said. “So if (state police agents) try to do the federal authorities’ job they are violating State law and I can step in to correct that.”

Becerra expressed that Trump’s recent executive acts give police the ability to contribute to deportations.

Becerra also informed that hate crimes and expressions against the latino community are on the rise. In 2016, 83 racism-related murders were committed against Latinos.

“To me, (Trump) has not earned the respect of the American people but with the authority of a president, he can take actions that can damage many,” Becerra pointed out. “Only because the White House is not a place where we are welcome does not mean that we cannot defend ourselves.”

Becerra then acknowledged his intent to re-elect himself as State Attorney General for four more years.

In the beginning of 2017, Becerra was named California’s Attorney General by Governor Jerry Brown, becoming the first Latino to occupy this charge.

Becerra is the son of immigrants who entered the United States illegally.

HELP IS AVAILABLE

The Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego has continued to offer informational forums to offer tools and information to immigrants to make decisions, whether it is to remain in the United States or returning to Mexico.

According to statistics, there are over 1 million Mexican nationals living in San Diego County, with 120,000 of these being undocumented.

Marcela Celorio, consul general of Mexico in San Diego, said that the Mexican Consulate General will remain vigilant so that human rights of its nationals are respected.