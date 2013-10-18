Political Notes:

SVO United Coalition Sponsors Veterans Mayoral Forum

The historic Veterans Museum and Memorial Center at Balboa Park will set the scene for a Veterans Mayoral Forum on Saturday, October 26, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.. All San Diego veterans are invited to meet and engage with candidates seeking to be the next Mayor of San Diego. The event will also serve as a political educational experience for community student veterans. Attendees must RSVP at https://veteransmayoralforum.eventbrite.com as space is limited.

The three leading mayoral candidates – David Alvarez, Kevin Faulconer, and Nathan Fletcher – have confirmed their participation and will give student veterans and the wider veterans community the opportunity to address them. The forum will be moderated by Dr. Patricia Reilly (CDR, USN, Ret.) coordinator of San Diego State University College of Engineering’s SERVICE program (Success in Engineering for Recent Veterans through Internship and Career Experience), and SDSU SVO Advisor.

Mayoral Candidates To Hear Questions From Young Students

Students to Develop Questions for October 30th Mayoral Candidate Forum

San Diego’s Mayoral candidates will face tough questions from local students at the Mayoral Community Forum on Education scheduled for October 30, 2013 at 5:30 pm at Roosevelt Middle School. The questions for the forum will be chosen from questions submitted by student members of the Cesar Chavez Service Clubs (Chavez Club), a youth leadership program taught at 17 local schools.

Chavez Club members, called “Chavistas”, will be asked to develop questions for the candidates that will be considered for this unique mayoral forum. Chavez Club coordinators will be asking students to submit a “Youth Leadership Question” or a “YLQ” to the Mayoral candidates. The Club will create the “Youth Leaderships Top 10 Questions for Our Future Mayor” list that will be used at the October 30 Community Forum on Education with the candidates.

“Our young Chavistas will be San Diego’s future leaders,” said Carlos LeGerrette, a Club Founder. “The young people of our city deserve the opportunity to ask their questions of those who want to be Mayor and to hear their answers about how they will support public education that will prepare all young students to become future leaders.”

There are 38 different Chavez Clubs located in 17 local schools with more than 900 student members. The YLQ’s selected from these students will be posed to the mayoral candidates by a panel of 5 students as representatives of all young students from elementary to community college level. Students will be asked to submit their YLQ’s about public education for response from the mayoral candidates.

For more information about the October 30 forum visit the Forum Event Page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1412780115616345/1424397637787926/?notif_t=plan_mall_activity