Political Notes:

Chula Vista Districting Commission to Meet October 13

Commission established to recommend voting district boundaries

The public is invited to the next meeting of the Chula Vista Districting Commission, to be held on Monday, October 13, at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 276 Fourth Avenue, Chula Vista. At its October meeting, the Districting Commission will discuss public outreach efforts, public input opportunities, the selection of a consultant to assist the Commission, bylaws, and other issues related to its districting efforts. The public will have an opportunity to provide input to the Commission during the meeting.

The seven-member Commission held its inaugural meeting last month and is tasked with recommending four electoral districts to be used in City Council elections. Currently, Chula Vista is not divided by districts; City Council elections are held at-large, so that voters throughout the City may vote in the election for each City Council seat. A Charter amendment approved by the voters in 2012 requires that City Councilmembers be elected by geographic district, beginning with the 2016 election. Those running for Council must reside in the district they wish to represent and residents in each district will vote only for candidates in their respective district. For example, the Councilmember serving District 1 will reside in District 1 and be elected only by voters who reside in District 1. The Mayor will continue to be elected at-large by all voters in the City.

The Commission is expected to hold regular meetings on the second Monday of each month, in addition to several public outreach meetings throughout the City. For more information, visit www.chulavistaca.gov/districtingcommission.

Early Voting Begins for Nov. 4 Election

Voters interested in casting their ballots early for the Nov. 4 Gubernatorial General Election can now do so at the County Registrar of Voters new office at 5600 Overland Ave. in Kearny Mesa. Early voting began Monday and will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and until the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. The office also will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 for weekend voting.

Approximately 850,000 mail ballots were sent out through the post office Monday and voters could find them in their mailboxes starting Tuesday. Voters who requested them are urged to act on them right away.

“If you know how you want to vote, grab that mail ballot when you get it, vote it and send it back in right away,” said Registrar Michael Vu. “The sooner we get the ballot back, the sooner we can start processing it so it will be counted right when the polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.”

Mail ballots are convenient for voters who’d rather not make a special trip to the Registrar of Voter’s office to cast their ballots or wait for the polls to open on Election Day.

The Registrar is also offering another option. Starting Oct. 27 through Nov. 3, voters will be able to swing by any one of 15 locations located throughout the County to drop-off their completed mail ballots. An insert with locations and additional information has been added to each mail ballot packet. Registered voters can request a mail ballot until Oct. 28.

Meantime, the Registrar is still looking for poll workers especially bilingual poll workers. For more information, call (858) 565-5800 or visit sdvote.com.

Smart Voter and Voter’s Edge Launch Comprehensive Nonpartisan Online Voter Guide for California Voters

MapLight and the League of Women Voters of California Education Fund are pleased to announce the launch of Voter’s Edge, a comprehensive nonpartisan online voting guide to the California elections.

The project uniquely combines MapLight’s expertise using technology to track public information with the League of Women Voters of California Education Fund’s authoritative coverage of election contests through its premiere website, SmartVoter.org.

Users simply type in their home address and can immediately view their personalized ballot, supplemented by helpful information such as endorsements, funding sources, news coverage, editorials, candidate biographies, and more. Information that would normally require extensive time and research to obtain is cumulated and made readily available to the public all in one place, and can even be embedded as Widget on websites and blogs.

“Voters need a fair and trusted source for election information, and our pilot partnership with Smart Voter & Voter’s Edge provides that in a single easy-to-navigate website,” said Melissa Breach, League of Women Voters of California Education Fund’s Executive Director.