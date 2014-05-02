Poll Workers Needed for June 3 Election

Bilingual Poll Workers Are In Special Demand

Poll workers, especially those who are bilingual in any one of eight specific languages, are needed for the June 3 Gubernatorial Primary Election. The San Diego County Registrar’s office is required by federal law to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials to voters who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese. A recent survey by the University of California, Berkeley showed a need for speakers of Khmer, Japanese, Korean and Hindi at about 20 precincts so the Registrar’s office is also recruiting poll workers bilingual in those languages for the June 3 election.

To become a poll worker, applicants must be a U.S citizen and registered to vote in California, or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States. Poll workers must have transportation to their assigned polling location and will also need access to the Internet to take an online training and attend a two-hour class.

All poll workers receive a stipend ranging from $75 to $175 depending on the assignment and those who are bilingual receive an additional $15 if they are assigned to provide language assistance to voters.

Prospective poll workers can apply online at SDVOTE.com. For more information, call (858) 565-5800 or email Pollworker@sdcounty. ca.gov. Please note the Registrar of Voters office has moved and the new address is 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego, 92123.