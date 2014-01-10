Poll Workers Needed for Special Election

Poll workers are ne-eded for the Feb. 11 Special Consolidated Election, especially those who are bilingual in any of eight specific languages.

The election consolidates the runoff for mayor of the City of San Diego and a special election for the City of Solana Beach. Voters in Solana Beach will decide on Proposition B which would allow special use permits to be issued for the Fletcher Cove Community Center.

The Registrar’s office is required by federal law to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials to voters who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese. A recent survey by the University of California, Berkeley showed a need for speakers of Khmer, Japanese, Korean and Hindi at about 30 precincts so the Registrar’s office is also recruiting poll workers bilingual in those languages for the Feb. 11 election.

There will be eight polls in Solana Beach and 573 polls in the City of San Diego. Poll workers do not need to live in those cities to take part in staffing the polls but they must have transportation to their assigned polling location and depending on the job assignment, they may also need access to the Internet to take an online training and attend a two-hour class.

All poll workers receive a stipend ranging from $75 to $175 depending on the assignment and those who are bilingual receive an additional $15 if they are assigned to provide language assistance to voters. Prospective poll workers can apply online at SDVOTE.com. For more information, call (858) 565-5800Call: (858) 565-5800 or send a email to: Pollworker@sdcounty.ca.gov. Please note the Registrar of Voters office has moved and the new address is 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego, 92123.