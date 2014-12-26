Poncho Sanchez Will Receive an Award at the Jazz Conference

The global jazz and Latin Jazz community will gather in San Diego for the 6th Annual Jazz Education Network Conference

By Ricky Ricardo

Thousands of jazz enthusiasts from the global community are gatheing in San Diego, for the 6th Annual Jazz Education Network Conference. The conference will be held on January 7-10, 2015, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

Attendees at this year’s conference can look forward to 77 live performances by professional, student and community groups.

There will be 71 educational clinics, 36 research presentations, industry exhibits, networking opportunities, jam sections and much more.

The San Diego event is the first time that the conference is scheduled for the West Coast. Let’s hope that our warm Southern California weather serve as a pleasant welcome mat.

The theme for the 6th Annual Conference, Outreach: Sharing theGift of Jazz.” The featured evening concerts will consists of headliner performances by: Gordon Goodwin Big Phat Band, Ann Patterson’s Maiden Voyage, MONK’estra, Holly Hofman’s Alto Flute Project, U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors, Greg Bissonette, Eric Marienthal, just to name a few.

The conference is thoroughly entertaining and engaging. JEN will present a student composition showcase and scholarships and awards to students and directors who were nominated by their peers.

Additional activities is a fundraiser Gala-this is JEN’s tradition of honoring LeJENds of Jazz Education. 2014 LeJENds honoress are Herbie Hancock and Bobby Shew. Poncho Sanchez will receive the 2nd Annual Award-LeJENd of Latin Jazz: Keepers of the Flame.

The educational community will be enriched as a result of the JENeration Jazz Festival, a non-competitive adjudicated performance series created for junior high and high school vocal and instrumental groups of all sizes. Each group will perform annd receive a clinic from a celebrity judge.

JEN membership is required to register for the conference. To see a full conference schedule and to register for the conference, visit www.JazzEdNet.org

About Jazz Education Network- The Jazz Education Network is dedicated to building the jazz arts community by advancing education, promoting performances, and developing new audiences. Everyone involved in JEN is passionate about jazz and jazz education. JEN runs ongoing programs of scholarships for students and educators, student composition sowcases, community outreach, music and instrument donations to schools in need, and mentoring with jazz pros and students.