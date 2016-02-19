Pope in Mexico: Quick Visit or Lasting Transformation?

By Katia López-Hodoyán

Pope Francis’ visit to Mexico comes at a challenging time in the country’s history. The Latin American nation, though rich in culture and resources, has been overshadowed by a wave of violence and corruption.

No other world leader can garner as much attention as Pope Francis and Mexico understands this fact. Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets to welcome the Pontiff, hoping to catch a glimpse of the first Latin American pope in the Popemobile. Millions more followed his every move on television and social media.

From the start Pope Francis made one thing clear: His weeklong visit wasn’t based on offering political solutions, but rather on promoting mercy and peace. As his visit moved along though, it became evident that the pontiff was shining a light on some issues that are often overlooked, at times intentionally, by the Mexican government, local citizens and even the clergy. Issues ranging from immigration and drug trafficking to elitism, violence and corruption.

His message was clear and his words were direct. Addressing the country’s roughly 170 Bishops in Mexico’s City Cathedral, the Pope didn’t mince words. In a seven page speech, he called on the clergy to help Mexicans escape violence and corruption, adding that they shouldn’t hide behind the privilege of their high post.

“Do not lose time or energy in secondary things, in gossip… in conceited schemes of careerism,” the Pope told Bishops. “Don’t lose time in empty plans for superiority, or unproductive groups that seek benefits or common interests. Do not allow yourselves to be dragged into gossip and slander.”

The words of the Pope echo some of Mexico’s social problems, but they also reference a challenge within the local Catholic Church. About 80 percent of Mexico’s population is Catholic. Despite the overwhelming majority, many faithful have left the Church in recent years, opting instead to join other Christian denominations. This shift has forced the Catholic Church to engage in an inner reflection on its pastoral strengths and weaknesses and ultimately to question what has led to the high departure rate.

With the approval ratings of Mexico’s president dwindling, many experts believe that President Enrique Peña Nieto was hoping to improve his standing by somehow sharing the Pope’s star power and international appeal. With television cameras from all over the world locked in on the Pope, skeptics claim the President is hoping to slide a positive public relations move, especially before a frustrated nation and a critical international audience.

The disappearance of 43 indigenous students in 2014, reportedly under the orders and rule of the president’s political party (PRI) reflected some of the country’s deep seeded, festering problems. It uncovered the devastating effects of Mexico’s impunity, opening a door of criticism and even calls for the president to resign. The deaths of the students mark a dark chapter in Mexico, a chapter the President hasn’t been able to fully recover from.

In light of the crisis, the Vatican invited a group of family members of the missing students to a papal Mass in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, once known as the murder capital of the world. Preliminary reports indicate the invitation was eventually declined by the parents, who claim they were hoping for a private audience with Pope Francis instead.

Nonetheless, the Pope has been clear in denouncing the corruption of Mexican politicians. He has highlighted the need to reforms laws, but also the personal responsibility Mexicans have in individually moving their country forward. There’s also the possibility that the Pope’s message, though well received by millions of faithful, won’t necessarily have a lasting impact out on the ground or in relieving the high poverty levels and violence. His visit to the states of Michoacán, Chihuahua and Chiapas, each symbolize social wounds Mexico has been dealing with for decades: violence, poverty, massive immigration, drug trafficking, discrimination and inequality.

He specifically addressed the country’s indigenous population in the state of Chiapas by calling for discrimination to stop. More than just a moral responsibility, the Pope said these communities play an indispensable role in solidifying the country’s identity and heritage. Looking down on either one of these, he explained, is counterproductive.

Speaking before a packed crowd in San Cristobal de las Casas, the Pope said: “Today’s world, ravaged by a throwaway culture, needs you!

There is a culture that seeks to suppress all cultural heritage and features in pursuit of a homogenized world. But today’s youth, needs to protect the wisdom of its elders.”

In his native language of Tzotzil, one indigenous man, addressed the discrimination natives have endured by saying “Holy Father, despite having endured much pain for so many injustices, we still have faith in God.”

Mexico’s diminished peso against the U.S dollar is another concern. The currency has dropped 10 percent this year alone, triggering fears of more economic troubles and eventually a higher immigration wave. The problem isn’t new, but it runs the risk of getting worse. The economics of the Pope’s visit were also loosely examined. The Vatican doesn’t pay the countries the Pope visits, meaning it doesn’t offer a subsidy to offset any of the costs a visit of this magnitude entails, like extra security or infrastructure bills. On the contrary, ambassadors are constantly inviting the Pope to their respective countries, since the momentary gains they receive from all the pilgrims, often outnumber the costs.

The Pope’s visit to Philadelphia in 2015, cost the city an estimated $12 million. But the economic benefit of that visit ranged at $418 million, according to the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

When it comes to immigration, Pope Francis turned the focus on Mexico, highlighting that the government must vow to restore employment so that locals don’t feel forced to flee to the U.S to earn a decent wage. From visiting San Cristobal de las Casas in Chiapas, which borders Guatemala, all the way north to Ciudad Juarez in Chihuahua, which borders El Paso, Texas, the Pope was making a point:

The issue of immigration starts at home-not abroad.

It’s too early to say if the Pope’s visit to Mexico will leave an imprint or trigger significant social change. Nothing will probably change overnight. The question is what will happen once the welcoming banners are set down, when people go back home to the follow up on their daily routines.