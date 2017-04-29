Program to Help Foster Youth

By Alexandra Mendoza

South Bay Community Services, a community-based non-profit in South County, is helping foster youth become independent without compromising the safety and stability they need to have a plentiful life. Among their many programs, they counsel foster youth who recently became adults in choosing the next steps in their lives. Without this assistance, many of them would be at high risk to end up homeless, unemployed, or even in prison.

SBCS’s programs provide various support networks to help these young teens and adults – ages 16 to 24 – stay on the right path, including affordable housing and counseling.

In contrast with the foster system – which serves youth who were removed from their homes due to issues such as abuse, abandonment, or neglect – participants choose to get involved with SBCS’s programs, which require them to commit to making good life choices as long as they are in a program. In other words, to be eligible for the program, they need to be either enrolled in college or have stable employment. In return, they get housing and other services, which help free up some of their income for other expenses, such as tuition and other education expenses.

Tapio Taina one of the young people who is getting ahead thanks to the program. Tapio went into foster care since he was two months old, and has never given up on going to college. Now, the program has made the road easier. “It was a great help,” said Tapio, who is enrolled in Southwestern College, “I think that if I had done this on my own I may not have done as well, because I really didn’t know what I was doing.”

Although he grew up with his foster father – whom he affectionately calls “abuelo” (grandpa) – from an early age, when he turned 18 he felt it was time to go his own way. His social worker told him about the Trolley Trestle transitional housing program, which also allowed him to live close to his college. There was no space immediately available, so he had to wait on a waiting list for a while. At the time, Tapio was working at a fast-food chain and his income made it hard for him to find a place to live. Thanks to the program, he no longer needs to worry about that and can focus on his studies. He also learned about other academic financial aid options and, most importantly, the program follows up on his school performance.

Tapio is now studying to become a social worker so that in the future he can help other children who, like him, are growing up in the foster system.

“From day one, he has been very committed to his work and his education,” shared Tim Gonzalez, one of SBCS’s case managers. “He is dedicated, someone who truly sees a future for himself.”

Tim also shared that the intent of the program, which started nearly 20 years ago, is to allow young men and women like Tapio to focus on their personal and professional goals, as well as on their physical and mental well-being.

For Tim, one of his greatest sources of satisfaction is to see now-adults come back to their offices to “just say hi” and to share their success stories.

SBCS offers six different programs to foster children and youth based on age and need, from affordable housing to education and counseling services.

For more information, please call (619) 420-3620 or visit their offices at 430 F St, Chula Vista, 91910.