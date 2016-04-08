Promoting Financial Education for Mexican Citizens Residing in the U.S.

By Alexandra Mendoza

The Institute for Mexicans Abroad (Instituto de los Mexicanos en el Exterior, or IME), promotes a series of programs that Mexican citizens can take advantage of to improve their finances, start a business, or learn the best ways to send money to their families in Mexico.

The Sixth Financial Education Week, hosted by the Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego, presented a series of initiatives offered by both Mexican Government agencies and local partners to inform migrants on how to better manage their finances.

“The community has let us know that they need more information on how to generate savings, make their money last longer and be more productive, as well as the remittances they send to their families in Mexico,” said IME Director Eunice Rendon During her visit to San Diego.

“One of our main goals is to be close to the community and to help them better integrate both financially and socially wherever they have decided to call home,” Rendon added.

Last year, the amount of remittances sent to Mexico was $25 billion dollars, said the Director of said agency, which is part of Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores, or SRE).

One of the projects the Mexican Government is promoting in the United States is FutureBoss, a competition that helps young people who want to start a new business.

This year’s competition will take place April 11-15, where students will present their work projects and goals, thus helping them stay ahead in the competitive business world, as well as have a chance to earn scholarships.

“This is the kind of program that can make a difference in the lives of people and their families,” shared National City Mayor and FutureBoss Co-Founder Ron Morrison.

Stephanie Tellez participated in the program three years ago, and now works for San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E). “This program has taken me to where I am today, both professionally and in my education,” acknowledged the young woman.

Another program the Mexican Government is promoting is “3 for 1 for Migrants (3×1 para Migrantes),” an initiative under which Mexicans living abroad can invest in social projects and actions that contribute to the development of their communities of origin.

As the name implies, each dollar the migrant invests in this project will be matched by each of the three levels of government (local, state, and federal).

“Immigrant clubs on this side of the border can contribute funds, and for each dollar the give, three more are generated by the three levels of government,” explained IME’s Director.

The goal of the Financial Education Week is to educate Mexicans living in the United States and help them familiarize themselves with the American system.

One of the local partners of this effort is Alliance San Diego, providing information on “Access to Scholarships and Financial Aid for Young Dreamers,” as well as help filing taxes through Dreams for Change.