Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author to Speak at Southwestern College
What
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Sonia Nazario will be on the Southwestern College campus for a speaking event and book signing Thursday.
Nazario is the author of “Enrique’s Journey,” the true story of a teenage Honduran immigrant who took the treacherous journey through Mexico riding on top of the “trains of death,” to find his mother in the U.S. Nazario retraced all 1,600 miles of Enrique’s voyage herself to see first-hand the journey thousands of immigrant children make every year. “Enrique’s Journey” was the One Book, One San Diego selection in 2007.
Nazario will sign her book following her presentation. This event is hosted by the Southwestern College Puente Project, Professional Development and Associated Student Organization.
When
Thursday, September 24, 2015
9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Presentation
10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Book signing
Where
Student Union East
Southwestern College
900 Otay Lakes Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91910