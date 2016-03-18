Raymond Uzeta Came Back from Retirement to Strengthen Chicano Federation

By Alexandra Mendoza



Raymond Uzeta does not think about retirement. He lived it and doesn’t miss it. The son of Mexican parents announced his retirement in 2010 after 20 years of directing the non-proﬁt organization Chicano Federation, never imagining he would be back shortly after.

Life in retirement turned out to be too peaceful for Uzeta, who was used to receiving hundreds of phone calls and emails every week. It wasn’t long before he missed the constant interaction with other people and activities related to his work as President and CEO of the non-profit organization.

“One day, while I watched television I asked myself, ‘why did I retire?’,” recalled Uzeta.

In the midst of a restructuring of the organization, the board asked him to return as Interim President. Although the initial idea was that his return was temporary, in the end, they convinced him to return to the office he led for two decades.

Raymond Uzeta took Chicano Federation’s reins in 1991 and has since consolidated assistance programs for low-income families, leadership, health, job training, childcare, services for seniors and affordable housing. At the time, the organization’s budget was 550 thousand dollars and employed 18 people. Nowadays, it has a budget of $11 million and a workforce of 65 employees.

“It is a pleasure to know that we are making a positive impact on people’s lives,” said the President of Chicano Federation.

Along with this effort, Raymond has been involved in other non- profit organizations throughout California since the beginning of his career. Thus, Uzeta has been able to do his part to support many hard working Latino families, like yours, who work hard to provide for their families.

Uzeta grew up in San Francisco in a working-class neighborhood with his mother and seven siblings. His father died of pneumonia when he was six months old, leaving his mother as the head of the household.

Uzeta recalls how his mother worked in the packaging field day and night, rain or shine to provide for her family. His older brothers were forced to work which kept going to college from ever crossing his mind. All the same, he recalls his mother asking him to follow three steps: finish high school, do not get into any trouble and get a good job.

All it took was the encouragement of one of his friends for Raymond to go to college at almost 30 years old.

“Sometimes, all it takes is motivation and someone to give you a little nudge,” he reasoned.

Uzeta’s efforts led him to graduate from the University of California Berkeley with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and a Master’s Degree in Rehabilitation Administration from the University of San Francisco. His calling brought him to San Diego in 1979 where he got an offer to be part of a non-profit organization.

The idea was to stay for a year, and it ended up being for much longer. Raymond has served in this field since his arrival and swears that groups such as Chicano Federation are the ones that defend the community.

“Non-profit organizations disseminate the best of our humanity, whatever it is we care about deeply, I’m sure there is a non-profit organization somewhere dealing with that problem, “, Uzeta said as he recalled the words of what was supposed to be his farewell speech for Chicano Federation.

For the time being, Uzeta says he is happy to be back as part of the organization, an experience he will continue to enjoy for years to come.