Record 4,000 Courses Offered This Summer at City, Mesa, and Miramar Colleges

Students enrolling at San Diego Community College District campuses this summer will find the largest selection of classes to choose from in the district’s history, with more than 4,000 course sections being offered – an increase of about 700 from last year.

The SDCCD anticipates serving an additional 6,000 students thanks to the added course sections.

Careful planning by SDCCD administrators and the Board of Trustees, along with an improved state budget, have enabled the district to add courses the past two summer sessions. Last summer’s schedule expanded by 200 course sections, restoring the district’s summer offerings to pre-recession levels.

“The San Diego Community College District is addressing student demand in a number of ways, including an increase in the Summer Session,” said SDCCD Chancellor Constance Carroll. “Summer is a convenient time for students to complete requirements and explore other areas of academic interest. We hope that the community will take full advantage of this opportunity.

The first of four sessions begin May 31. Priority registration for City, Mesa, and Miramar College students begins May 9. Those eligible for priority registration include – but are not limited to – students who have completed an orientation and assessment, and have an education plan on file; active military and veterans; foster youth; and students with disabilities.

Open registration begins Monday, May 23. Registration is available through the SDCCD’s Reg-e at https://studentweb.sdccd.edu/reg-e/

Both online and on-campus classes are available to suit the needs of students balancing the demand of work or raising families. Classes range from fine arts, dance, and dramatic arts to biological sciences, chemistry, and physics. Online courses include everything from accounting to web development.