Reflections on Emanuel AME Church Tragedy Charleston, SC.

Commentary:

By Augie Bareño

America I have a question, today, in light of this profound tragedy and it’s a question all Americans must answer.

Where is it safe to be black?

It’s not enough to say, Obama is president and that should do it, or that the magic bootstraps the right wants the blacks to lace up, transforming them into what they should be, will be enough. It’s not enough to expect the Left to define for Blacks the road to the best of the American experience and not let them really lead the way. It’s not enough to compare the Tragedy of Emanuel AME to the Boston Marathon, to know the country is not grieving with the same intensity; there will be no stopping the Eastern Seaboard here.

Experience has shown us that Law Enforcement and the Criminal Justice System is no safe Harbor either, what does that leaves us with in terms of Black Lives really mattering.

The answer today, as it has been in our country’s history is faith, the Black Church.

The Emanuel AME church founded by a former slave and a symbol of the civil rights movement being picked by a twisted mind to host such darkness, should not be lost, there is a reason for this madness.

Removing the sanctity of the Black Church is a way to destabilize America, to plunge us into a further darkness.

Along with wondering where is it safe to be black, we also need to realize that the voice of this alleged Madman, the things, he stands for, the things he said, are not news to us. We hear and see them every day, we know the subliminal broadcast messages, they imply and yet we do nothing to reject them.

Its time, as Americans in our fundamental spirit of fairness, to look in our hearts and declare that this sickness must stop, we must become bigger and better, than those that want to destroy and divide us, as a nation.