Regata Send Off Prompts Celebration

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

The Hospital Infantil de las Californias, a pediatric specialty medical and educational complex in Baja California, Mexico, was given a $10,000 donation by the Sportfishing Association of California on Monday, Oct. 30.

The award was presented to Executive Director for the Foundation for the Children of the Californias Dionica Lozoya during the send off of one of the largest off-shore sailing rallies in the West Coast, the Baja Ha-ha.

“(The Sportfishing Association of California) have given us the blessing of making us the charity that will be benefiting from any profits that will be generated from this (rally),” Lozoya said.

She said it was a complete surprise to receive the donation during the event.

The Foundation for the Children of California is a tri national collaboration between Canada, the United States and Mexico that supports the Hospital Infantil de las Californias.

“We are able to provide financial assistance for families who otherwise would not be able to pay for it whether its specialized pediatric visits or surgical care,” Lozoya said.

In celebration of the donation and the send off of approximately 200 sailboats leaving San Diego for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, guests aboard the leading boat, the Dolphin, enjoyed a mariachi performance and a continental breakfast.

With a shot of the historical America’s Cup starting gun by Coast Guard Captain of the Port Joseph Buzzella the rally began and the sailboats passed the Dolphin and a water and lights display by the Harbor Police.

The sailboats will travel approximately 750 miles and stop at Turtle Bay and Bahia Santa Maria before arriving to their final destination, according to the Baja Ha-ha website.

Aboard the leading boat, were many officials including the Port of San Diego Board Chairman Robert Valderrama, Mexican Consul General Marcela Celorio, and Harbor Police Acting Chief Mark Stainbrook.

The rally is sponsored by Latitude 38 Magazine, Port of San Diego, the Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego, and the Sportsfishing Association of California.