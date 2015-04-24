“Remembering Our Fallen” exhibit in Chula Vista

“We must remember these American Heroes. We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom.” This quote, from Dr. Mary Hawkins, President of Bellevue University, is the reason behind the University’s sponsorship of a traveling exhibit that will be coming to Chula Vista in May. A very emotional display, “Remembering Our Fallen,” is a stark reminder of the ultimate sacrifice made by 710 fallen soldiers from California who were killed in the War on Terror since the Twin Towers fell on September 11, 2001. Seventy-seven of those were from San Diego County, with 14 heroes coming from Chula Vista and the surrounding South Bay communities.

The 125-foot exhibit, featuring military and personal photos of the fallen on both sides, will be on public display in the Veteran’s Wing of the Chula Vista Civic Center Library from Sunday, May 3, through Thursday, May 14. The library is located at 365 F Street, and operating hours are Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Marine Corps League Detachment 1207 and sailors from Naval Station 32nd Street will constantly be on guard during the exhibit.

A separate area of tribute will be set up to honor the fallen heroes from the South Bay including Cpl. Salem Bachar, Ssg. Richard Burdick, Sgt. Alejandro Dominguez, Sgt. Michael Idanan, Ssg. Kristofferson Lorenzo, Sgt. Michael Martinez, Ssg. Joshua Mattero, HM3 Fernando Mendez-Aceves, SFC David Metzger, Sgt. Alfredo Silva, Cpl. Erik Silva, Spc. Curtis Spivey, Sgt. James Treber, and Sgt. Charles Wyckoff, Jr.

Armida Martinez, mother of EastLake High School graduate and Army Sgt. Michael Martinez, said, “This exhibition brings forth my greatest hope that our children’s sacrifice will not be forgotten, and that Gold Star families find comfort in knowing their communities will remember them.” Gold Star indicates a family member was killed while in service to our country. They publicly are recognized by the Gold Star featured on their vehicle license plate.

The public is invited to the opening ceremony which will be held on Monday, May 4, at 1 p.m. in the Library. The Chula Vista Elks Lodge 2011 will present the Elks Medal of Valor to the families of fallen soldiers from San Diego.

In addition to Marine Detachment 1207 and the Chula Vista Elks, the “Remembering our Fallen” exhibit is made possible locally by American Legion Post 434, VFW Post 2111, and the Ladies of the Auxiliary, Military Order of the Purple Heart Unit 49.