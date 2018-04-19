Resources Available for Mental Illness

By Ana Gomez Salcido

It is estimated that one in five adults in San Diego County experiences a mental health challenge. This is the same statistic at a national level. However, many don’t seek treatment because of the stigma associated with mental illness.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t ask for help because of the stigma associated with mental illness,” said Jose A. Alvarez, spokesperson of the County of San Diego to La Prensa San Diego. “But there are resources available for them. The problem is that people can be embarrassed or even fear to have to ask for help or reach out to someone because they are afraid of being judged.”

“We have to remember that mental illness is similar to any other illness. The brain can also get sick, and there are prescriptions and therapy people can get to face that illness. People can get better after getting help, they can even eliminate their illness like in the case of depression,” he added.

Every year, the County joins forces with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to raise awareness about mental illness and reduce the stigma associated with it through the NAMI San Diego 5K Walk/Run and HHSA Wellness Expo. Organized by the County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) and NAMI.

The annual event is scheduled to take place from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 28, at Liberty Station NTC Park, located at 2455 Cushing Road in Point Loma. The event is free and open to the public. Pets are also welcome.

“The objective of this event is to raise awareness in the community of all the mental illness that exist, so people can get the help they need,” Alvarez said. “Depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and many more are considered a mental illness.”

The walk and wellness expo serve as the official kickoff to Mental Health Awareness Month, observed every May. The event supports Live Well San Diego, the County’s vision to improve the health, safety and well being of all residents.

In addition to the 5K, the HHSA Wellness Expo includes a resource fair with about 100 booths, and interactive art project, art exhibit, therapy dogs, family friendly activities area and a special zone for veterans.

“Mental illness can occur in any given family, and is very important that people talk openly about it as the first step to face that illness. And so people can get the help they need,” Alvarez added.

People experiencing a mental health challenge can access services by calling the County’s 24-hour, multilingual Access and Crisis Line at (888) 724-7240.

“We have counselors that speak many languages to help the people that are facing a mental illness,” Alvarez said. “If you know someone that needs help, you can also call to ask for information.”

Resources are also available at NAMI San Diego or the It’s Up to Us website. Including information about the signs of a person with a mental illness.