Rita Moreno to Host Hispanic Heritage Awards for PBS Airing

The Hispanic Heritage Awards were established by The White House in 1987 to commemorate the creation of Hispanic Heritage Month in America and they are now televised on PBS. This year legendary actress, singer and previous Hispanic Heritage Award Honoree Rita Moreno will host the program and perform. Presented by Target the Hispanic Heritage Awards will be taped on September 17th at the Historic Warner Theatre in Washington, DC and broadcast October 9th on PBS during Hispanic Heritage Month.

“The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is proud to partner with Target to honor yet another inspiring group of Latino leaders with our prestigious Hispanic Heritage Award and we are thrilled to be back on PBS to share our cultural pride, accomplishment and great promise with all of America,” said Jose Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO.

The 2015 Hispanic Heritage Awards Honorees in categories such as Education, Arts, STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, and Math), Sports, Innovation, Healthcare, Legend and Inspira for youth will be announced later this month with additional show details.

“The Hispanic Heritage Awards highlight the important contributions Latino Americans make to our nation, and we look forward to honoring this new group of 2015 award recipients,” said Paula Kerger, President and CEO of PBS.

This year’s honorees will be announced shortly, however past honorees Rita Moreno, Placido Domingo, Celia Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Tito Puente, Anthony Quinn, Carlos Gutierrez, Juan Marichal, Los Tigres Del Norte, Ricky Martin, Juanes, Ruben Blades, Jose Feliciano, Isabel Allende, Alejandro Sanz, Oscar de la Hoya, America Ferrera, Gloria Estefan, Martin Sheen, Andy Garcia, Carlos Vives, and Zoe Saldana, among many many.

The Awards serve as a launch of HHF’s year-round award-winning programs which inspire, identify, prepare and position Latino leaders in the classroom, community and workforce to meet America’s priorities in the STEM, finance, education, media, and innovation fields. For more information on the year-round, high-impact programs and work of HHF, including the Hispanic Heritage Awards, visit www.hispanicheritage.org.