Rosca de Reyes: a strong tradition in San Diego

By Pablo J. Sáinz

For 25 years in Chula Vista, the Abrego family has helped maintain the tradition of January 6, Three Wise Men Day, thanks to their delicious roscas de Reyes (or Three Wise Men cakes) which they prepare with lots of love at Panaderia La Moreliana.

“Roscaas de Reyes is very important,” said Elizabeth Abrego, co-owner of Panaderia La Moreliana, located on Quintard St., in Chula Vista. “There’s a lot of demand for it, we have a lot of sales because people are interested in maintaining this Mexican tradition.”

Abrego said that starting on Friday, January 3rd, La More-liana will start baking roscas, although on January 6th demand is so high for roscas that the bakery on that day bakes roscas only.

On Jan. 6th, Mexicans celebrate Three Wise Men Day, or the Epiphany, commemorating the day on which the Three Wise Men, following the Star of Bethlehem, arrived with gifts for Baby Jesus. The celebration is very popular among Mexican immigrants in San Diego County.

“People get excited and they remember their homeland, remember their childhood in Mexico,” said Abrego, whose father migrated from Michoacán to Tijuana and it was there where he opened his first bakery. “Being in the United States it is important for us immigrants to keep our customs and traditions.”

La Moreliana offers three rosca sizes, and the small one goes for $10 and serves eight people. They also have medium and large ones. Flavors are traditional with fruit, and are filled with cheese and cajeta.

Abrego said that it is important for Mexican parents to encourage their children to love their traditions, so that children can value their culture.

“It is important because it unites family, and if you’re Catholic, it has a lot to do with religion, because it celebrates the birth of Baby Jesus,” she said. “But regardless of that, it is a good excuse to spend a beautiful afternoon as a family, eating rosca and hot chocolate.”

Compared to pan de muerto that is baked for Dia de los Muertos, Abrego said that roscas de reyes are very popular, because the tradition involves children.

“This is a stronger tradition,” she said.

But not only Mexicans buy roscas. Abrego said that White people and Filipinos also come to buy their own roscas de Reyes, because flavor doesn’t know of ethnic groups.

“We have people coming from all over the county, from La Jolla, from Lemon Grove, and they buy roscas because they like them a lot,” she said. “Not to brag, but everybody tells us that our roscas are delicious.”

Inside the roscas there are several plastic figurines representing Baby Jesus. The baby, or “monito,” is hidden to symbolize the need to find a safe place for Jesus to be born, a place where King Herod couldn’t find him.

But Abrego warned that whoever gets a “monitor” has to prepare a tamale party on Feb. 2nd, Dia de la Candelaria, or Candle Mass Day.

Panaderia La Moreliana is located at Quintard St., in Chula Vista. Information: (619) 426-9682.