Rummage Sale for Charity is Coming Soon!

By Mario A. Cortez

Get your cash ready because the largest rummage sale in San Diego is coming soon!

The Thursday Club, a local non profit organization promoting educational, cultural, moral and civic activities, is hosting their massive sale next weekend at the Balboa Park Activity Center for the 89th time.

Leslie Pedersen of The Thursday Club, spoke with La Prensa San Diego about the organization and about the upcoming sale.

“The Thursday Club is a nonprofit organization that was formed in 1921 by four young women who wanted to combine social and civic activities with benevolent projects. Our purpose is to promote educational, cultural, social, moral and civic activities,” Petersen shared.

With 300 women of all ages as active volunteers, The Thursday Club works hard year round in order to organize their massive rummage sale which has raised more than $3 million dollars for worthy causes in San Diego over the years.

For the upcoming sale, The Thursday Club has the ambitious goal of raising over $130,000 for numerous local charities in the region. Numerous items in gently used condition will be available for sale. Attendees can expect to find furniture, housewares, electronics, holiday decorations, clothing, art, bicycles, books and many more items for sale spanning the 10,000 square feet of the Balboa Park Activity Center.

“After all of our expenses are paid, all of the proceeds go back to the community. Because the Rummage Sale is in Balboa Park, we always choose some Balboa Park beneficiaries and some community beneficiaries. We also try to have a wide range of recipient organizations. We try to help organizations aiding causes ranging from children to the elderly, health, veterans, arts, life skills, animals, nature and education,” Pedersen continued.

Beneficiaries of the sale include community organizations such as MANA de San Diego, Goodwill Industries, Veterans Museum at Balboa Park, ElderHelp of San Diego, Tender Loving Canines Assistance Dogs and the Travis Manion Foundation among many more great local causes.

The sale will be held on the March 12 and 13. The Thursday Club will begin setting up and accepting rummage donations starting on Sunday March 6 and Monday March 7 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Balboa Park Activity Center.

“We love what we do, we love our community and we want to support those in need in our community,” Pedersen concluded.