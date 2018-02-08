Salud! Taqueria Receives City Honor

By Mario A. Cortez

This past Tuesday was not just any Taco Tuesday, as one of San Diego’s favorite taquerias was honored by the City with a special distinction.

District 8 City Councilmember David Alvarez made an announcement at the City Council Chambers proclaiming Feb. 6, 2018, as Salud! Day in the City of San Diego.

“It is with great pleasure that I announce today to be Salud Day in the City of San Diego,” said Alvarez. “Today, the restaurant has now become home to some of the most popular tacos in San Diego, serving thousands of customers, daily.”

“(Owner Ernie Becerra) employs over 50 San Diegans, all of whom work together to ensure Salud! delivers award-winning tacos to the community while actively supporting the residents of Barrio Logan,” Alvarez continued.

The recognition comes in the wake of years of hard work by on behalf of the Salud! team, which have resulted in much success and a future expansion of its Logan Avenue location as well as rumors a new location in the Midway district.

Becerra established his business in 2011 as a taco catering company. In a profile interview with La Prensa San Diego, he shared that he began his business by taking the little savings he had and investing in a taco cart to make tacos at weddings, concerts, and people’s backyards as a way of getting his foot in the door of restaurant ownership. After thousands of tacos served, he was able to set up shop on the corner of Logan and Sampson in Barrio Logan, originally sharing a lease with Border X Brewing.

“I want to thank Councilman David Alvarez for the recognition and I also want to thank my team because they are amazing. Thank God for tacos,” Becerra said on Tuesday, after receiving the proclamation from the City.