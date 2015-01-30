San Diego Chargers Ladies Club Contributes to Casa de Amparo’s Holiday Success

During the 2014 holiday season, the San Diego Chargers Ladies Club visited Casa de Amparo to learn about its programs and the trauma of child abuse and neglect. Soon after the visit, members from the Club signed up to participate in Casa de Amparo’s 12th Annual Holiday Drive, which took place throughout December.

“As an agency, we take a deeper dive into the history of trauma to really treat our Casa Kids individually. Since the effects of trauma continue even after being placed in a safe place, it is critical for our children to feel cared for and encouraged to express their emotions in healthy ways.” said Tamara Fleck-Myers, LMFT, Executive Director of Casa de Amparo.

Beyond providing a safe, home-like environment, Casa de Amparo offers memorable childhood experiences and meaningful gifts. “In addition to the trauma, the holidays are a difficult season for our Casa Kids. It is priceless to see the children’s excitement in receiving their wishes and enjoying unforgettable events which they may not otherwise experience,” said Fleck-Myers.

The Holiday Drive attracted 190 individuals and 60 groups who generously fulfilled 230 Casa Kids’ holiday wish lists, as well as household needs that will be used for the 1,000 Casa Kids served throughout the year.

Additionally, 150 volunteers donated over 500 hours of help by sorting, wrapping, and soliciting gifts for Casa Kids, which included help from the Chargers Ladies Club.

Some of the additional companies that participated in the Holiday Drive included Callaway Golf, Four Seasons Resort Aviara, PrAna, Fluid Components International, Harrah’s Resort Southern California, Jenny Craig, Inc., and Lusardi Construction Company.

Community members and companies who wish to host their own drive for Casa Kids throughout the year can contact Heather Jenkins at (760) 566-3559 or hjenkins@casadeamparo.org for more information.