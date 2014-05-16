San Diego Continuing Education to host local multicultural festival: Inspiring community for 100 years

As part of San Diego Continuing Education (SDCE) 100-year anniversary celebration, SDCE is excited to host the World Cultural Festival on May 17, 2014, at the Educational Cultural Complex in San Diego. The event celebrates a century of diversity, education, and culture at SDCE.

From a small night school for adults with classes held at San Diego High school in classrooms downtown San Diego in 1914 to one of the largest separately accredited noncredit programs in the nation with seven campuses throughout San Diego, SDCE has a century-long, rich connection to San Diego history.

SDCE serves 68,000 students annually representing dozens of nationalities and more than 140 countries. The World Cultural Festival will celebrate the diverse cultures represented at both SDCE and in San Diego.

World Cultural Festival: Saturday, May 17, 2014,10am-7pm

Featuring:

Free Live International Music Performances (10am-7pm)

Over 20 performances at three stages, including:

· Traditional Mexican band Mariachi Juvenil de San Diego (5pm, World Stage)

· Cajun/zydeco/blues band the Bayou Brothers (4pm, Centennial Stage)

· Chinese folk dancers and cultural fashion show from the ESL department (2:30pm, World Stage)

· Native American dance group the Soaring Eagles (12pm, Centennial Stage)

· Wheelchair performance by Robyn Reising (12pm, World Stage)

· Live Brazilian Music and Capoeira by Bossa Lounge Project (2pm, Centennial Stage)

· Afro Fusion World Dance by Roots Dance Theatre (5pm, Inspiring Diversity Stage)

Chance to Explore SDCE Classrooms and Programs

· Enjoy group or self-guided campus tours through open classrooms with student project displays

· Experience automotive and welding demonstrations

· Meet the faculty in the short-term job training programs, the English as a Second Language testing and placement office, and the Accelerated High School Program

· Tour state-of-the-art computer lab, an industrial kitchen with a bakeshop demonstration; explore ceramic, painting, textiles and other art displays

Multi-Cultural Events and Food

· Family area with multi-cultural take-away art activities and hula lessons

· International food truck pod with dozens of international food choices for purchase

· Tour student art displays and community booths

Free Car Show

· Featuring over 50 classics, hot rods, imports and low riders.

Location:

Educational Cultural Complex, 4343 Ocean View Blvd., San Diego, CA 92113

For more information, visit http://sdce.edu/content/world-cultural-festival