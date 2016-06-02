San Diego County Fair Opens this Friday

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The San Diego County Fair opens at 4:00 p.m. this Friday, June 3. With “Mad About the Fair” as its theme for the year, the fair will be featuring Alice in Wonderland motifs fused with influences from the steampunk genre.

Fair attendees can enjoy rides, games, exhibitions, food, festivals, entertainment, and concerts throughout the 26 days of the fair which runs until July 4 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

“You are going to have fun because there is a lot to see,” said Fair Spokesperson Nelly Cervantes. “Every day there is something different to see and there is something for families, couples, and individuals.”

The Fair will be open the first two weeks from Wednesdays to Sundays, and the last two weeks from Tuesdays to Sundays. Monday, July 4, will be the last day of this fair.

Admission is $16 for adults, $9 for children ages 6-12, and seniors age 62 and older. Entry is free for children under 5.

Cervantes mentioned that there are a lot of deals and coupons for a lowest entry price, including discounts at Albertsons and Vons stores in San Diego. In Tijuana, there are also discount coupons at Oxxo stores.

The first weekend a Mariachi Festival is going to be held with its second edition at the San Diego County Fair, that includes a presentation from Mariachi Garibaldi and singer Sacha Boutros.

On June 12, there is going to be a Star Wars steampunk event along with an Asian Festival on the fairgrounds.

“There are going to be specialists that tell you how to create your own costumes,” said Cervantes about the Star Wars steampunk event. “We have a lot of Star Wars groups in San Diego, and there is going to be a lot of people in costumes.”

The San Diego International Beer Festival featuring nearly 200 breweries represented from around the world it will be held from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19, also on the fairgrounds, but it has an additional entry cost.

Other premium entrance events will be available for fair goers such as The Toast of the Coast Wine Festival, and the Spirit and Cocktail Festival. Both events require additional entry purchases.

Traditional food fair like funnel cakes will also be available at concessions stands. This year there is a new addition to the food fair menu: a gigantic waffle with chicken strips from fair favorite, Chicken Charlie.

On Independence Day, the last day of this year’s fair, there will be fireworks and entertainment including a parade with military officials.