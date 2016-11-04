San Diego Mourns the Loss of Chicano Icon Ramon ‘Chunky’ Sánchez

By Alexandra Mendoza



Ramón “Chunky” Sánchez, renowned musician and Chicano activist, passed away the evening of Friday, October 28, two days before he would have turned 65.

This coming weekend, he will be remembered in his beloved Chicano Park, where Chunky’s likeness will forever remain in one of its murals.

First, a visitation is scheduled for Friday at Balboa Park’s Centro Cultural de la Raza from 2 to 7 p.m. Then, on Saturday at 11:30 a.m., a public ceremony will be performed at the Chicano Park kiosk, which will be followed by a private funeral procession and burial. Finally, the community will come together at Chicano Park on Sunday beginning at noon to celebrate the life of the also composer and educator. There will be music, as well as traditional Aztec and Mexican dances.

Sanchez was born October 30, 1951, in Blythe to Mexican immigrant parents. As a young man, he moved to San Diego to attend San Diego State University; it was here that his music career started, first with the band Rondalla Amerindia de Aztlán, and later as the founder and lead singer of Los Alacranes.

Ramon Sanchez was often invited by farm labor leader Cesar Chavez to play at United Farm Workers union rallies.

Sanchez leaves a significant legacy through his music, including the song Chicano Park Samba, which he wrote in the late 70’s and narrates the struggle of a community to save a park where “…all the chavalitos could play in…” and where “…all the familias could come, and just get together on a Sunday afternoon…”

Christian Ramírez, Director of the Southern Border Communities Coalition, met Sanchez while attending Southwest High School in San Ysidro, when “Chunky” sang one of his songs during an assembly. “Chunky’s music was a must-have at any cultural or political activity in our community, and it’s hard to think of not having him there anymore,” said the advocate, who sees Sanchez as one of the crucial figures for the movement not only in San Diego, but throughout the U.S.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better singer songwriter than ‘Chunky’ Sanchez, who was able to use a medium as important as music to tell stories of struggle, of love, of suffering, of victories for a community that is always in pressing need of meaningful figures such as he.”

“Chunky” will be remembered as a man who was always joyful and with guitar in hand, as well as for his passion for teaching art to the younger generations.

“He was always committed to going to the schools and I think that’s where Sanchez’s legacy lives on, in the students, the children and young people who had the privilege of listening to his music,” added Ramirez.

Sanchez earned recognition throughout his music career, including being the recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts’ National Heritage Fellowship, the country’s highest honor in folk and traditional art.

“A musician, songwriter, educator, and activist, Ramon ‘Chunky’ Sanchez has become a cultural icon and leader of the Chicano community,” the NEA stated on their website.

California political leaders also expressed their condolences on social media upon learning of Sanchez’s death. U.S. Representative Juan Vargas remembered Sanchez as one of the founders of Chicano Park, and shared that “his melodies and passions will live on in our communities forever; while Assemblywoman Lorena Sanchez referred to him as a “true treasure of our community.”

The San Diego Chargers also issued a statement lamenting the loss of “a good friend and die-hard fan.”

Ramon Sanchez is survived by his wife Isabel Enrique Sanchez and his children Ixcatli, Ramon, Esmeralda, Mauricio, and Tonantzin, as well as by his 15 grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son Fernando Julio, who passed away in 2010.