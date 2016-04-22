San Diego Prepares for a ‘More Difficult’ Fire Season

B y Alexandra Mendoza

The recent rains brought about by El Niño may have set the stage for a tougher fire season in San Diego. As a result, agencies have launched an information campaign asking residents in high-risk areas to take precautionary measures such as cutting weeds or grass that may be overgrown due to the rain.

When you add to the situation that California is still in the middle of a drought, conditions could lead to a “more difficult than usual” wildfire season, warned County Supervisor Dianne Jacob during a press conference. “Whatever you do this spring to prepare your home could make a big difference when the wildfire season arrives,” she added.

Residents are being asked to start preparing now by cutting down vegetation that could cause a serious wildfire and keeping it at least 100 feet away from structures.

“Experience has shown that those who keep a defensible space around their homes better protect their property and their lives against the threat of fire,” said Supervisor Ron Roberts.

San Diego County states that they have the fire-fighting resources they need, among them a $350 million-dollar investment to purchase new equipment, including helicopters.

San Diego Fire Chief Tony Mecham warned that, as summer grow nearer, grass and other vegetation will dry up, increasing the risk of a fire being sparked something as simple as a nearby cigarette.

A report issued by the County indicates that in May, 2014 alone, there were a dozen fires in San Diego – most of them in North County – which burned 26,000 acres and destroyed 65 structures, including 46 homes. Overall, the fires caused nearly $30 million in property damages, and $28 million were spent fighting the fires.

After that season, thousands of San Diegans started signing up for the County’s warning system, which has grown from under 250,000 in 2013 to almost 400,000 today.

To be notified, County Emergency Services Director Holly Crawford invited residents to download the SD Emergency App – also available in Spanish – to get information about what to do before, during, and after a significant emergency.

Another initiative born out of the May, 2014 wildfires was the creation of the Twitter account @ListoSanDiego, which provides information in Spanish about evacuations and other important notices during an emergency.