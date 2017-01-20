San Diego Restaurant Week Kicks Off

By Diana Rodriguez

Over the years, San Diego Restaurant Week has into a foodie favorite. This year’s edition continues to offer people the opportunity of dining out and enjoying 8 days of unique gastronomy. With over 180 participating restaurants to choose from across every neighborhood in San Diego County, people can choose as many restaurants to visit, from Thai cuisine to Indian, American, Italian, French, Mexican, and beyond.

San Diego Restaurant Week was designed to help restaurants during the traditionally slowest part of the year. The idea is that San Diegans get to try restaurants they maybe couldn’t afford, or at least get a great deal. The restaurants, in return, get traffic during their downtime by establishing prix-fixe two course lunches and three course dinners, making SDRW a foodie’s paradise thanks to the creative offerings by renowned chefs.

Dinner is served as a three-course prix-fixe menu for just $20, $30, $40 or $50 per person and lunch is served as a two-course prix-fixe menu for only $10, $15 or $20 per person.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of delectable, scrumptious, delicious Girl Scout Cookies and the arrival of Girl Scouting in San Diego, San Diego Restaurant Week has proudly announced a very delicious partnership for the week of January 15 through January 22, where chefs will be creating new menu items featuring the beloved treat.

Diners will be able to enjoy dishes featuring Thin Mints, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Samoas, Tagalongs, and Savannah Smiles used in recipes like salads, main dishes and desserts that are sure to surprise them. Cookie cravings can be early satisfied by dining out at certain participating restaurants before the Girl Scout Cookie season begins, contributing to Girl scout’s mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

Food critics recommend to pick a restaurant that sounds good to you, by going through the SDRW web page (sandiegorestaurantweek.com), where you can find the complete list of restaurants, locations, special menus for Restaurant Week and price range.

According to SD Magazine last year’s ranking of the Best Restaurants in San Diego, some of the winners are among the participating restaurants in the San Diego Restaurant Week, such as Cucina Urbana (best sandwich), Tidal (best small plates menu), Great Maple (best bacon dish), Galaxy Taco (best taco), Puesto (best fish taco and best margarita), Searsucker (best fries), Solare Ristorante (Best Italian Restaurant), Café Athena (Best Greek), The Marine Room (Best French), and Café Gratitude (Best Vegetarian/Vegan).

Tickets are not necessary for this delectable week of discounted dining, but reservations are recommended.