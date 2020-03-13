San Diego School Districts Close to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

By Sandra G. Leon

All school districts in San Diego County will close all schools beginning on Monday in a precaution as the spread of the coronavirus continues and now includes five presumptive cases in San Diego.

Most local schools were already planning to have Spring Break recess after March 20th, but the immediate school closures will now give students and staff weeks of vacation, depending on their usual Spring Break schedule. Some schools announced closures until April 3, while others April 20th.

Each district will contact student households with details of closures, including anticipated online assignments to maintain educational goals of the districts.

Parents should contact their respective districts for specific information on school closure schedules and assignments, if any.

The closures are described as being “out of an abundance of caution” by the San Diego County Office of Education to help “curb the potential transmission of the coronavirus.”

San Diego County health officials confirmed five presumptive cases of coronavirus in San Diego, and 25 suspected cases that are awating test results.

In the meantime, San Diego County’s Public Health Officer released an emergency order that now bans any piubluc evnets of more than 250 people at least through Mach 31, in addition to banning all non-essential personnel from entering any hospital or care facility that treats elderly patients.