San Diego Students Compete for Cash Prizes at the 17th iVIE Awards & Student Film Festival

By Marielena Castellanos

Original films directed and produced by kids and young adults from all over the county will be screened this Saturday during the Media Arts Center San Diego’s 17th Annual iVIE Awards & Student Film Festival, presented by San Diego County Credit Union.

Showcasing the best in student filmmaking from around the county, students will also compete for $1,500 in cash prizes provided by San Diego County Credit Union and over $20,000 in equipment prizes donated by Sony Corporation.

The film festival was first started back in 2001, by the San Diego County Office of Education to encourage and reward teachers who use video as a learning tool in their classrooms.

Highlights include a red carpet walk, live entertainment and opportunities to learn about new skills and careers in the creative industry from professionals who will be at the Creative Careers Expo, happening onsite from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Attendees will have a chance to learn more about advertising, design, software, film, photography, computer games and electronic publishing among other creative careers.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, May 19, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln High School Performing Arts Center.

Ticket prices to attend the film festival screenings are as follows: film screenings $3 for Students and $5 for General Admission; Awards Ceremony tickets cost $5 for Students and $8 for General Admission. The Creative Careers Expo is free.

All proceeds benefit the annual iVIE Awards & Student Film Festival and iVIE Scholarship Fund.

Parking is available at the structure in the rear of school on Franklin Ave.

For tickets, complete schedule, and/or more information, please visit: www.ivieawards.org or call 619-230-1938.