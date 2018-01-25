San Diego Symphony to Host World Premiere of Adam Schoenberg’s ‘Orchard in Fog’ Featuring Anne Akiko Meyers

By Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

San Diego music lovers will have the opportunity to hear violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, one of the most in-demand violinists in the world, perform Adam Schoenberg’s “Orchard in Fog” during the Jacobs Masterworks concert Preludes and Premiere on Feb. 10 and 11.

Also making his Jacobs Masterworks debut will be San Diego Symphony Associate Conductor Sameer Patel who will be conducting the San Diego Symphony Orchestra.

“Orchard in Fog,” tells the story of an older individual looking back throughout their life and reflecting on the love that, that individual experienced, Meyers said.

Schoenberg, drew inspiration for the piece from a photograph by graphic artist Adam Laipson and wrote it specifically for Meyers, according to a San Diego Symphony press release.

“The piece is very personal for Adam, and telling the story is so extraordinarily moving and beautiful, so I am just really looking forward to sharing that with the audiences,” the San Diego born violinist said.

Meyers said she had worked with Schoenberg in the past and that it was then where they discussed the possibility of him creating his first violin concerto.

“I am really deeply committed to working with young and old composers and just thrive on that energy of being able to perform the work for them and get their feedback right then and there,” she said.

Schoenberg was recently named one of the top 10 most performed living classical composers by orchestras in the United States and he received two 2018 Grammy nominations for some of his work, according to the release.

Meyers, who began playing the violin at a young age, said that cracking into any new score is like getting pieces of a puzzle. This piece in particular was different because Schoenberg asked Meyers to tune the G string to an F, which was new for her.

She regularly appears as a guest soloist with some of the world’s top orchestras and is a best-selling recording artist, according to the release.

“When I was four I was given a violin and I remember starting it upside down,” Meyers share jokingly.

She had a tremendous amount of support from teachers and her family, which helped her in her career.

“I had no idea that music would be such a incredible force in my life,” Meyers said.

According to the release, Meyers is known for her passionate performances, purity of sounds, deeply poetic interpretations, innovative programming and commitment to commissioning significant new works from young composers.

Meyers said they were thrilled when the San Diego Symphony said they wanted to give “Orchard in Fog” its world premier.

“We are delighted to present this world premiere,” Martha Gilmer, San Diego Symphony CEO, said in the release. “Two years ago, we performed Adam’s lovely work, “Finding Rothko,” so it is our great pleasure not only to present his new piece, but to have Anne Akiko Meyers, for whom it was commissioned, perform it with us.”

Tickets are on sale via www.sandiegosymohony.org or the San Diego Symphony Jacobs Music Center Copley Symphony Hall box office.