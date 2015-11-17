NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING: San Ysidro Community Meeting

SAN YSIDRO COMMUNITY PLANNING GROUP COMMUNITY PLAN UPDATE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

The San Ysidro Community Plan Update Advisory Committee will be meeting on November 18th at Willow Elementary. The meeting will contain an update to the Community Plan draft summarizing public comments received and a presentation on the status of the El Pueblito Viejo Village Specific Plan, an implementation tool and companion item to the update. The third item this evening will be to scope the environmental document associated to San Ysidro Community Plan update and associated actions. Verbal and written comments regarding the scope and alternatives of the proposed EIR will be accepted at the meeting. A separate public Notice of Preparation was distributed for the scoping of this project. Below is a link to the Notice of Preparation:

http://www.sandiego.gov/planning/programs/ceqa/2015/20151104synopandscopingletter.pdf

You are encouraged to share the information with businesses, organizations, neighbors and friends. Participation by all community members are welcome. Additional information can be found on the community plan update website: http://www.sandiego.gov/planning/community/cpu/sanysidro/of the city website.

Date: November 18, 2015

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Willow Elementary School multi-purpose room

226 Willow Road

San Ysidro, CA 92173

For additional information, please contact Sara Osborn at 619-236-6368 or email at: sosborn@sandiego.gov

AGENDA:

6:30 pm

1) Call to Order by Chairman Michael Freedman

• Introduction and Roll Call

• Agenda Overview

2) Docket Items:

a) Update to the Community Plan draft summarizing public comments received (Sara Osborn, City of San Diego)

b) Status of the El Pueblito Viejo Village Specific Plan (Jami Williams, RRM Design Group)

c) Scope the Environmental document associated to San Ysidro Community Plan update and associated actions (Becky Malone, City of San Diego)

d) Next Steps

3) Public Comment

(For items on the agenda, it is up to the presiding officer to allocate time allotted to each speaker, and the time allotted will be applied equally to all speakers.) Note: The non-agenda Public Comment period is waived. [SYCPG Bylaws: Art. VI, Sec.2(a)(x)].

Adjournment at 8:30 p.m.

GRUPO DE PLANIFICACION COMUNITARIO DE SAN YSIDRO

This information will be made available in alternative format upon request. To request an agenda in alternative format, to request a sign language interpreter, you must call the City of San Diego at (619) 235-5200 at least five working days prior to the meeting to insure availability.

Next Meeting:

TBD