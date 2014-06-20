San Ysidro Health Center continues legacy of service

By Pablo J. Sáinz

In 1969, a group of Mexican mothers in San Ysidro came together to solve a major problem: This border community didn’t have an affordable medical facility where families could go for health care needs.

So they contacted several doctors and organizations, and the San Ysidro Health Center, then called El Centro de Salud de la Comunidad de San Ysidro, was born in a very, very rudimentary way, inside a small house where a doctor would go and offer free consultations.

Forty five years later, the San Ysidro Health Center, with an army of more than a 1,000 employees and several locations throughout the southern part of San Diego County, continues the original dream of the Founding Mothers of providing quality health care to those who need it most.

“This story of our Founding Mothers is the story of one of the region’s original Health Champions. It is timeless and still resonates to this day, 45 years later,” said Elizabeth Bustos, director of community relations for SYHC. “The mission of SYHC today is the same mission our Founding Mothers developed and fought hard to make a reality. I believe our Founding Mothers would be proud of what has been accomplished through their inspiration.”

The San Ysidro Health Center will celebrate 45 years of success and inspirational stories with a gala on June 28th, at the Hotel Del Coronado, where funds raised from the event will go towards expanding senior services, facilities, and programs.

“The demand for senior health care services continues to grow as the baby boomer population ages,” Bustos said. “Many more families than ever need help to maintain the health and well-being of their parents and grandparents.”

Bustos said that SYHC currently meets this demand by providing holistic, patient-centered senior health services for older adults who struggle with Dementia, Alzheimer’s and other illnesses and offering much needed respite care for family members and caregivers.

But according to Rosana Scolari, vice president of Senior Health Services for SYHC, the demand is expected to grow, and warns that by the year 2030, the percentage of people 55 years old and older will double in the South Bay, in areas like San Ysidro, Chula Vista, and National City.

“Again the SYHC is looking towards the future and it is preparing to respond and meet the needs of our community,” she said.

In October, the Senior Health Center will open to provide primary healthcare services to patients 55 and older who are very capable of self-care and are not suffering from chronic health and/or cognitive conditions, and therefore do not require a high-level of care.

In 2015, a new PACE Center will provide community-based care and services to people 55 and older to continue to live independently at home.

“These programs will offer services for our grandparents, parents, and other loved ones who are getting older,” said Ana Melgoza, vice president of external affairs for SYHC.

During the gala, County Supervisor Greg Cox, and his wife, Chula Vista Mayor Cheryl Cox, will receive the Health Champion Award for their contributions to protecting and promoting the health of underserved communities in the region.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the San Ysidro Health Center but the real success story is the incredible partnerships the County has made with community clinics to provide residents with more access to health services,” Supervisor Cox said. “San Ysidro Health Center provides critical services to the people who need it most.

Their tremendous growth over the years is a testament to their incredible success and I’m proud to be associated with them in any way.”

In addition to increasing its senior health programs, under the Affordable Care Act, SYHC is currently transitioning to an electronic health records system.

But most of all, the Centro de Salud de San Ysidro, as it is known in Spanish, continues with the vision and original goal of that group of señoras and madres who made it possible for San Ysidro to have quality health care.

“Always inspired by our Founding Mothers, SYHC is at its best when responding to the health care needs of our community’s most vulnerable populations,” Bustos said. “SYHC brings essential medical, dental, and counseling services to over 86,000 registered patients, the majority of whom are women, children and seniors. This is how every day we honor the legacy of our Founding Mothers.”

To learn more about the San Ysidro Health Center, its 45 year anniversary gala and about the many health programs the health center offers, please visit www.syhc.org.