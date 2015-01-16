San Ysidro Health Center offers health insurance event for local businesses

By Pablo J. Sáinz

The San Ysidro Health Center, a community health center with a 45-year history of providing health care in the South and Southeastern regions of San Diego, will host a Covered California informational event for businesses.

The event will take place on Thursday, January 22, 9 a.m. to 10:30a.m. at the National City Chamber of Commerce (901 National City Boulevard, National City). Breakfast will be served.

“It’s very important that business owners attend this event so that they can learn of the many opportunities for business to connect with health insurance coverage for their employees and the tax subsidies employers might be eligible for,” said Carmen Rodriguez, outreach coordinator for San Ysidro Health Center.

Rodriguez added that business owners will be able to clarify any doubts they might have, and also many issues will be covered about the Affordable Care Act.

“There is misinformation around eligibility criteria, coverage options, impacts on citizenship status or application, she said.

“Please attend this informational session so you can get all the facts, obtain health insurance and avoid penalties for 2015.”

The current enrollment period ends on February 15, 2015. In addition to the National City event, the SYHC is always available to assist families enroll in Covered California.

“Since the first enrollment period of 2013, SYHC has committed to providing education and enrollment in Covered California,” Rodriguez said. “With over 30 certified enrollment counselors in over 15 locations, SYHC is ready to assist individuals and families find free to low-cost health insurance coverage.”

To learn more about the San Ysidro Health Center and its locations, please visit www.syhc.org. To learn more about Covered California and its requirements, please visit www.coveredca.com.