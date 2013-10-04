San Ysidro Health Center: We’re ready for Obamacare

By Pablo J. Sáinz

The San Ysidro Health Center is ready to help patients navigate the often confusing and controversial new world of health care reform with an army of bilingual enrollment counselors–including a brand new medical facility in Chula Vista.

On October 1st, the first day that the Affordable Care Act opened enrollment for people to shop around for health insurance, the SYHC had a press conference to tell all San Diegans that there’s help and plenty of information to help them complete the enrollment process.

Nearly 500,000 San Diego County residents lack health insurance. In South County, up to 40 percent of the population is uninsured.

“SYHC has more than 25 bilingual enrollment counselors who will be working at all its clinics and at community centers to help individuals understand the new law and to apply for health insurance under Covered California,” said Ana Melgoza, vice-president of External Affairs for the San Ysidro Health Center.

During the press conference, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez said that it is important for people to learn more about Obamacare, and to use all the resources available at community clinics, such as SYHC.

“It’s going to take a lot of education, so it is important that people utilize this opportunity to compare their options in health care,” Gonzalez said.

Dr. Maria Carriedo-Ceniceros, SYHC vice-president and chief medical officer, said that the community clinic system has been preparing for a long time for this day.

“Today is an important day for members of our community because they now have the opportunity to qualify for coverage and treatment for their existing condition,” she said. “We hope to be able to enroll our community members.”

The new Chula Vista Medical Plaza opened on Sept. 30th, coinciding with the new enrollment period. The medical plaza combines the three locations that the SYHC had in Chula Vista into a state-of-the-art 46,000 square foot facility in central Chula Vista.

“By increasing capacity at the new Chula Vista Medical Plaza, SYHC is preparing to serve the estimated 30,000 uninsured South Region residents who will be eligible for new insurance coverage by 2014,” Melgoza said. “At full operational capacity, SYHC anticipates that the new Chula Vista Medical Plaza will serve over 32,000 un-duplicated individuals.”

Within the building’s spacious, three-story layout are specialized service pods with well-planned and designed 70 medical exam rooms, 10 fully-equipped state-of-the-art dental operatories, comfortable and welcoming counseling offices, a full-service, diagnostic laboratory, as well as a new radiology department featuring the latest advances in digital x-ray technology, plus other supportive and social services, Melgoza said.

“The Chula Vista Medical Plaza has been designed to guarantee a unique, patient-centered experience,” she said.

Founded in 1969 by a group of Mexican mothers in San Ysidro, the San Ysidro Health Center had a specific mission: offer quality health care to a population that had been ignored for too long. The new Chula Vista clinic is a continuation of that dream.

“It pays tribute to the Founding Mothers’ legacy and vision for providing the best services to the most vulnerable in our community,” Melgoza said. “We designed the renovated building and hired the new staff in honor of the values of the Founding Mothers. We think they would be very happy to see the families at the clinic benefiting from the services.”

San Ysidro Health Center invites the community to visit the new Chula Vista Medical Plaza, its latest effort to proudly serve, educate and improve the health and well-being of the community, by delivering exceptional individual and family-centered health care services.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held in mid-November.

To learn more about the San Ysidro Health Center and the new Chula Vista Medical Plaza, please visit www.syhc.org.