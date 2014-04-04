San Ysidro residents demand safe pathway to high school

By Pablo J. Sáinz

If you’re a San Ysidro High School student who has to walk to school, you might be risking your life.

Walking from San Ysidro to the high school, you would have to walk along a rather small dirt road along old Otay Mesa Road. On one side, you have a deep canyon; on the other side, traffic coming down the curvy hill.

It’s been like that since San Ysidro High School opened in 2002. At that time, San Diego city officials and area developers made a promise to San Ysidro residents: The city would build a proper, safe pedestrian pathway for students to walk to school.

Mayors and city council members have come and gone, and still there’s no safe pathway for students to get to campus.

A group of around 50 San Ysidro residents and students organized by social services agency Casa Familiar had a community walk on the morning of Friday, March 28th, to demand that the city to fulfill its promise of building a safe pathway for students.

Organizers said they will have a monthly Walk for Safety on the last Friday of each month until the city builds the pathway.

“Casa Familiar is very proud to organize this first Walk for Safety to assure that the city builds the sidewalk without further delay,” said event organizer David Flores. “For many young people, this is the only direct route to school.

They’ve been facing risks for many years, so it is time to invest in San Ysidro.”

The Sweetwater Union School District, the district to which San Ysidro High belongs to, has been very vocal about its support for a side walk/safe passageway to and from San Ysidro High, said Manuel Rubio, director of Grants and Communications for Sweetwater.

In order to ensure safety of the students, the Sweetwater District made a commitment to provide free bus transportation to all students before and after school, he said.

“We established several pick-up and drop-off locations throughout the San Ysidro community and we run 25 daily bus trips at a cost of approximately $725,000 per year,” Rubio said. “This is by far more than any other school in the district. However, we remain committed to ensuring student safety.”

Rubio added that he’s not aware of any major incidents over the past several years.

“Still, we think that even one incident would be too many,” he said.

Susana Villegas, director of External Affairs for Casa Familia, said that the social services agency will meet with San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and other city officials to discuss the project.

District 8 Councilmember David Alvarez attended the Walk for Safety, and added that he has been a strong supporter for the pathway since he was elected in 2010.

But it is not rare for San Ysidro to be left behind in city services.

Historically, it has been one of the most underserved communities in San Diego.

Villegas said that San Ysidro residents can advocate for the pedestrian sidewalk by participating in the monthly Walks for Safety.

To contact Casa Familiar, please call (619) 428-1115 or visit www.casafamiliar.org.