San Ysidro School District Accepting Applications to Fill Board Vacancy

The San Ysidro School District Board of Education is now accepting applications from community members interested in serving as a board member.

On Aug. 27, the Board voted to fill an unexpired vacancy through an appointment. The applicant selected by the Board will serve until the regularly scheduled November 2016 election.

The Board will make its selection based on a review of applications and an interview of candidates during its Sept. 24 meeting.

Applicants must be 18 years old, registered voters and residents of the San Ysidro School District.

Applications are available at the District Office, located at 4350 Otay Mesa Road, San Ysidro and on the District website www.sysd.k12.ca.us. Applications must be received in the Superintendent’s Office by 5 p.m. on Sept. 18.

For further information, please call Julio Fonseca, Ed.D., Superintendent, at (619) 428-4476, Ext. 3021.