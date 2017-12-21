SANDAG Awards Grants for Seniors and Disabled

By Ana Gomez Salcido

Local nonprofit Home of Guiding Hands (HGH) received 13 new buses and six minivans, all of these wheelchair accessible, on Monday through SANDAG’s Specialized Transportation Grant Program.

HGH provides specialized transportation services to individuals with developmental disabilities and significant physical and/or medical challenges. This nonprofit has been providing essential services to individuals with intellectual disabilities for more than 50 years in San Diego County.

“My daughter gets respite services at HGH since she was seven years old, she is now 23. And she really has a good time. They take her out to the movies, shopping or to get lunch,” said Leslie Martin to La Prensa San Diego. “For my daughter and I, being girls, it takes us a whole routine to be ready every morning, and if it wasn’t for the transportation department and the HGH buses, I wouldn’t be able to get in time to work.”

HGH owns and operates 14 vehicles designed specifically for individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Each day, HGH provides 430 rides to more than 230 individuals, covering the communities of San Diego, National City, Chula Vista, San Ysidro, El Cajon, Santee, La Mesa, and Lakeside.

“The 19 vehicles awarded to Home of Guiding Hands are just the first of the 43 wheelchair accessible vehicles to hit San Diego streets,” said Del Mar Councilmember and SANDAG Chair-Elect Terry Sinnott. “The new vehicles will provide much needed transportation to our seniors and disabled population in the region.”

Six of the new buses for Home of Guiding Hands replaced ones purchased more than a decade ago. The other seven buses will expand HGH’s daily transportation services to include more than 300 individuals.

“The contribution from SANDAG is especially important at this time. Now, more than ever, individuals with developmental disabilities need greater community access,” said Mark Klaus, chief executive officer of Home of Guiding Hands. “This will enable HGH to help meet this ever-growing need for many years to come.”

In this cycle of grants, SANDAG awarded a total of approximately $7 million through its Specialized Transportation Program – which includes the TransNet Senior Mini-Grant and Federal Transit Administration Section 5310 programs.