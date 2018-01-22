SANDAG Seeks Public Input for New Executive Director

By Ana Gomez Salcido

The SANDAG Board of Directors is conducting a nationwide search for a new executive director to lead the agency.

As part of that process, the Board is seeking input from the community at a series of public meetings and through an online survey hosted by CPS HR Consulting, the firm hired to conduct the recruitment.

Five subregional meetings will be held this month for members of the public to comment on a draft position description and provide input on the leadership characteristics, knowledge, and skills desirable for the next SANDAG executive director.

The second of this series of subregional meetings was held at Chula Vista City Hall on Monday, Jan. 22. Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas and National City Mayor Ron Morrison were both present at the meeting.

“It’s important to participate in these meetings. A lot of people don’t know about SANDAG and the value that it adds to our community,” said Salas to La Prensa San diego. “SANDAG is our regional planning agency, so projects aren’t done in isolation by each city in the county. A lot of the major transportation and public transit system projects are all done in a regional basis.”

The executive director role has many duties, including to provide executive leadership and strategic direction for SANDAG programs, projects, and services. Also to position SANDAG as a regional leader and represent the agency to various boards, councils, commissions, elected officials, international government representatives, community service organizations, and other public groups, which includes responding to, negotiating, and resolving sensitive, significant, and controversial issues.

In coordination with the Board of Directors and staff, the executive director has to direct, plan, and manage the development and implementation of agency goals, objectives, policies and priorities.

“Hopefully we can get a new executive director that can carry the good work of Gary Gallegos, he was an excellent director. And someone that can really understand our regional needs and makes sure that every city is treated equally,” Salas added.

The next meeting will be held at Jacobs Center Community Room located at 404 Euclid Avenue on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. Spanish interpretation services are available at the meetings.

The SANDAG Board of Directors received public comments during their meeting on Friday, Jan. 12 at SANDAG’s Board Room at 401 B Street in San Diego.

Feedback on the executive director position also can be shared through an online survey through Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, and comments may be sent directly to Pam Derby, the lead recruiter at CPS HR, at pderby@cpshr.us. You can also visit www.sandag.org/NextExec for more information.