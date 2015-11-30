Santa’s Coming To Town, On A Surfboard

By Geneva Gámez-Vallejo



There aren’t too many places that Santa would rather take a break from the sleighs and surf his way into the Christmas spirit than sunny San Diego. He’s been catching waves into our touristy destination for the past decade, so there’s gotta be a celebration. Wear your santa hat, ugly sweater, favorite Christmas outfit or simply break out your board shorts and Hawaiin shirt just like Santa does on this day and get into the holiday spirit, after all we’re only days from December and weeks from Christmas.

“We’re thrilled about the tenth Surfin’ Santa celebration at Seaport Village,” said General Manager of Seaport Village, Terry Hall. “This one-of-a-kind event kicks off the holidays San Diego style with gorgeous weather and seafront shopping at locally-owned businesses.”

There will be a parade along the boardwalk upon Surfin’ Santa’s arrival at 1 pm, he’ll then make himself available for photos all thru 5 pm. Bring a camera -you won’t want to miss a picture with Surfin’ Santa and his surfboard. The Birch Aquarium at Scripps Kids will be offering eco-friendly ornament making to kids of all ages plus other craft table activities for children to enjoy. There will also be live entertainment, because it just isn’t a celebration if there isn’t music, right? Oh yes, lets not forget the shops. There are plenty of shopping opportunities at Seaport Village, where you’ll find some of the most unique gifts you won’t find elsewhere.

The 10th Annual Surfin’ Santa Celebration: Saturday, Nov. 28 from 1 – 5 PM at Seaport Village. www.seaportvillage.com/events-calendar/2015-surfin-santa-arrival

TREE LIGHTINGS

“Giving Tree” Lighting Ceremony: Friday, Nov. 27 from 6:30 PM The holidays are upon us and we’re celebrating by giving back. Join in on the fun of giving back during The Headquarters at Seaport and the USO San Diego’s kick off three-week fundraising and donation program that benefits active-duty military families. The event will feature a performance by the All-American Boys Chorus, free hot chocolate, a visit with Santa Claus and the lighting of a 25-foot-tall holiday tree known as “The Giving Tree.” Visitors can donate toys and gift cards for military children, and those gifts will go under The Giving Tree. More than 1,000 local military families will benefit from this program this season, which runs through 12 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The Headquarters at Seaport 789 W Harbor Dr. San Diego, CA 92101 FREE

Julian Country Christmas and Tree Lighting: Saturday, Nov. 28 from 1 -5 PM

If you’re in the mood for country, fresh air and apple pie, head east. The Julian Country Christmas Tree Lighting is hosting its annual lighting of the town’s huge living Christmas tree. Note, this IS a pretty popular event that draws hundreds of visitors wild about experiencing the event and Santa’s visit, so make it there early for a nice spot. Pioneer Park 2811 Washington St. Julian, CA 92036. www.julianca.com/country-christmas FREE

THEATRE

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Sunday, Nov. 29 at 5 PM

It’s time to march on down to Whoville! It’s a classic holiday movie, written by a beloved San Diegan -a true children’s classic. Our favorite grinch character comes back to The Old Globe for its 18th year in Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Tickets start at $24. Old Globe Theatre at Balboa Park. www.theoldglobe.org

HOLIDAY ICE SKATING FESTIVITIES

The NEW Ice Rink at Liberty Station: Thru January 3, 2016 10 AM -10 PM (Monday -Sunday) The all new outdoor skating rink has made its debut and is donating all proceed from its first pens for the first skating season to the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s. There will be plenty of holiday events and activities during the season for you and your family to enjoy. Pricing ranges from $10 to $14, and season passes are available for purchase online. For more information please visit www.fantasyonicesd.com

Holiday Festival at The Del: Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 4 -8 PM Family festivities will kick off in Coronado and they’re honestly one of a kind. Aside from the ice skating rink located just a few steps from the beach, Santa’s Village will be set up with games and prices for everyone to participate in, along with the opportunity to take a picture with Santa and his elves and performances by Coronado school students. From 6 -8 PM families can enjoy The Del’s signature S’mores on the Beach -free of charge- with a special skating show starting at 6:15 PM ending with fireworks at 6:45 PM. There’ll definitely be a lot going on, plan accordingly. More info at: www.hoteldel.com/events-calendar/holiday-festival-2015/ FREE

DANCE

Zumba for Special Needs & Beginners: Monday, Nov. 30 at 1 PM Meet licensed zumba instructor, Lis Garces every Monday thru December 21 at the University Community Library for a FREE dance therapy exercise session. 4155 Governor Dr. San Diego, CA 92122.

SPORTS

San Diego Gulls vs. Ontario Reign: Friday, Nov. 27 at 7:05 PM

Enjoy a little hockey the day after Thanksgiving as the San Diego Gulls take on the Ontario Reign at this home game at Valley View Casino Center on Sports Arena Boulevard. Available tickets between $18 and $60 at www.valleyviewcasinocenter.com

San Diego State Aztecs vs Nevada Reno’s Wolf Pack: Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7:45 PM The Aztecs are doing outstanding on their way to the West Division Championship, show your support and make it to their game against the Wolfpack on Saturday. Make sure to wear your red and black. Qualcomm Stadium 9449 Friars Rd. San Diego, CA 92108 ww.ticketmaster.com

Adams Avenue Spirit Stroll: Saturday, Nov. 28 from 2 -5 PM The first annual Adams Avenue Spirit Stroll takes place on Small Business Saturday. Sample holiday cocktails curated by 12 of Adams Avenue’s most talented bartenders from the area’s popular restaurants and bars. The holiday themed cocktails are offered inside 12 Adams Avenue retail locations, so you can sip while you shop. Sample 12 unique cocktails created by Adams Avenue’s best mix masters fro only $18. www.adamsavenuebusiness.com

Looking ahead

There’s a lot of holiday spirit taking over the events calendar starting next week, here are a few to keep an eye on.

Balboa Park December Nights: Dec. 4 & 5 One of the most awaited events of the year makes its 38th consecutive round and brings in new activities for families. www.balboapark.org/decembernights FREE

Chula Vista Starlight Parade: Sunday, Dec. 5 Bigger and better than last year, the South Bay kicks off the holiday sheer from Third Avenue and onto E Street. www.starlightparade.com FREE

Poncho Sánchez: Dec. 6 The Mexican-American conguero, Latin jazz band leader, and salsa singer and Grammy Award winner for Best Latin Jazz Album will perform at Humphryes by the Bay 2241 Shelter Island Dr. $33 cover www.humphreysbackstagelive.com

Snoop Dogg with Tha Eastsidaz, Dogg Pound & LBC Movement: Dec. 6 Snoop Dogg and company will take the stage at The Observatory North Park 2891 University Ave. $45 cover must be 18 and over. More info at www.observatorysd.com

Mission Bay Christmas Boat Parade of Lights: Dec. 12 Dozens of decorated boats light up the water at Mission Bay during this spectacular event. www.mbyc.org FREE

Comedian Joey Diaz: Dec. 17 Born in Havana, Cuba and raised in North Bergen, NJ, Joey ‘Coco’ Diaz has quickly become one of the most sought after actors and comedians in the entertainment industry today. 818 B 6th Ave. Downtown www.americancomedy.com