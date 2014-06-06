SBA Administrator Maria Contreras-Sweet to Address Nation’s Latino Policymakers at NALEO 31st Annual Conference in San Diego

`The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) announced that the head of the Small Business Administration (SBA) Maria Contreras-Sweet will address the largest gathering of Latino policymakers in the country on Friday, June 27 at the NALEO 31st Annual Conference. Considered the nation’s annual Latino political convention, the event will take place June 26-28 at the Loews Coro-nado Bay Resort in San Diego, California.

The keynote remarks will occur as part of the conference’s “Latinas in Action: The Emerging Face of Power and Leadership” panel, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Commodore Ballroom of the hotel.

This year’s conference will include nearly 1,000 Latino public officials and supporters from communities across the country. Conference participants will join Administrator Contreras-Sweet and other leaders for panel discussions on a range of national issues, including immigration reform, education (with an emphasis on STEM), healthcare, voting rights, U.S.-Mexico bi-national issues, water management, pensions and an in-depth overview of the influence of the Latino electorate on the upcoming midterm elections.

For information about the conference and registration, please visit the NALEO web-site at http://www.naleo.org/sandiego2014/