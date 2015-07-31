SBA San Diego and Southwestern College Collaborate to Promote Growth of Small Businesses

Ninety-six percent of the world’s consumers are outside of the United States. That is why, with their common goal to assist small businesses, Dr. Melinda Nish, Superintendent/President of Southwestern College, Dr. Ruben Garcia, Small Business Administration San Diego District Director, and Victor Castillo, Center for International Trade Development Director, signed an agreement to co-sponsor a series of workshops on export trade.

The workshop series, entitled Are You Ready for Export?, will run from now until December 31,2016, in San Diego and Imperial counties. To view upcoming training opportunities, visit the CITD website at www.sandiegocitd.org