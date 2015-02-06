Scholarship Opportunities:

MTS Kicks Off 12th Annual MTS & Coca-Cola Laptop Scholarship Contest for High School Seniors

New laptops will be awarded to the top 40 essay writers

College-bound high school seniors in San Diego will have an opportunity to earn brand new laptop computers as part of the 12th annual Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) & Coca-Cola Laptop Scholarship essay contest. Completed applications and essay submissions are now being accepted through April 10.

The laptop scholarship contest is a partnership between MTS, Coca-Cola Refreshments of San Diego and the San Diego County Office of Education. Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 touch-screen laptop computers will be awarded to the top 40 student essay writers from San Diego County.

To be eligible to win, students must submit an application form along with a 1,000-word persuasive essay targeting college students on the benefits of taking transit to class and to get around San Diego. Students also must be a San Diego County resident, enrolled in a San Diego County high school and slated to graduate in spring 2015.

Applications are available at www.sdmts.com or at The Transit Store at First and Broadway in Downtown San Diego. Completed applications and essays can be submitted via email to scholarship@sdmts.com, or via mail or in-person addressed to MTS Scholarship, 1255 Imperial Ave., Suite 1000, San Diego, CA 92101.

The application deadline is Friday, April 10 at 5 p.m. All students applying by Friday, March 27 will receive free earbud headphones and a chance to win a $100 gift card to Best Buy.

Performing Arts Scholarships

Oceanside Cultural Arts Foundation’s Performing Arts Scholarships are presented annually to graduating high school seniors seeking to further their education in theatre, music, or dance, based upon their experience, contributions to their performing arts program, and a teacher recommendation.

To be considered for this award, student candidates from North County San Diego must submit a typed 1-2 page application, which includes the following information: 1) name, current telephone number, and mailing address, email address, name of high school; 2) high school coursework in the performing arts, including completed and current; 3) additional outside or extracurricular performing arts experience; 4) future educational and career goals; 5) how this scholarship would benefit and/or assist the applicant. 6) why this scholarship should be awarded to the applicant.

Additionally, applicants must include a Letter of Recommendation from their high school performing arts instructor, and a video tape/ DVD of their own performance. The video recording should be no longer than five minutes, and should showcase the student’s best efforts. Participants are asked to make sure their music, dance, or dramatic presentation underscores their talents and shows performers at their best. The camera should be focused on the performer rather than a large group. The organization will not accept audio CDs as its members need to see performances. Students are advised not to use YouTube, because the web distortion will not show them to their best advantage.

Submit Scholarship package to Oceanside Cultural Arts Foundation, PO Box 3054, Oceanside, CA, 92051. Application deadline is Monday, April 27, 2015. For questions email to ocaf@ocaf.info Visit OCAF website: http://www.ocaf.info/ for more information about Oceanside Cultural Arts Foundation, their events and projects, and how one can get involved.

Simon Youth Foundation Seeks Local Applicants for Scholarship Program

For a 16th straight year, Simon Youth Foundation, a national nonprofit that provides educational opportunities for at-risk high school students, is proud to support deserving students in the San Diego community through the Simon Youth Scholarship Program.

This May, one student from every community that is home to a Simon property (www.simon.com) is eligible to receive a one-time scholarship award up to $1,500. In addition, 10 designated Simon, Mills and Premium Outlets centers will grant an Award of Excellence – a $2,500 scholarship that is renewable for up to three years.

Simon Youth Foundation Community Scholarships are awarded through the Simon Youth Scholarships program and in partnership with local Simon properties. The application period for the 2015 Simon Youth Community Scholarship Program is December 1, 2014 – February 25, 2015.

Any student who will be graduating in the class of 2015 and lives within 50 miles of a Simon property, including Fashion Valley and Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Diego, is eligible. The program will award a one-time scholarship of up to $1,500 for each designated center to students who plan to enroll in an accredited college, university, vocational or technical school.

Applications also can be downloaded at the SYF web-site at: http://programs.applyists.com/syf/.