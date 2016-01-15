Bringing Science to the Community

By Mario A. Cortez



Parents and their children spent time together building structures and learning about rudimentary design principles at the Logan Heights Public Library on Monday afternoon.

The activity is a part of the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center’s initiative to bring science related activities and programs to Barrio Logan and its residents over the span of a year through its 52 Weeks of Science program.

“52 Weeks of Science is a community partnership that brings one science event to the communities of Logan Heights and Barrio Logan each week.” explained Melba Novoa of Balboa Park’s Reuben H. Fleet Science Center. “We met with community leaders to talk about science in the community and the consensus was that there needed to be much more. Science was only available to kids in schools so the idea was to bring more exposure to science in a way that was open to everyone.”

Outreach and awareness of science is the main goal of this partnership.

“We want to foster a community that knows and feels that science is part of the community. Science is accessible, fun and free. We want to encourage kids to be curious and teach them that science doesn’t just belong in school but also can be part of recreation,” Novoa added.

The attendees at Monday’s event used Rokenbok structures to build predesigned figures or create their very own formations in an activity that is designed to develop and stimulate the spatial reasoning of children as well as incite their creativity.

“The main goal of the Rokenbok sets is to shift the image children have of themselves from being learners to becoming creators. That is what is happening here,” explained Paul Eichen, Executive Director of Rokenbok. “If you watch the kids you will see that they start to design more and more complex things and become creative problem solvers. Ultimately, you want children to become independent creators and find their own solutions to problems independently.”

Parents in attendance were pleased with the reaction from the children and activity and the stimuli that building structures offers to young learners.

“It’s very productive for my kids. They get to have fun and develop parts of their brain.” said Reyna, a mother of two at the event. “They really like developing their own creations, even my youngest girl likes building many things. It’s a good program.”

Despite the good reception at the library, the programs that make up the 52 Weeks of Science are being held at several venues throughout the community.

“We have looked at schools, affordable housing communities, community centers and other venues where people are already headed. We’ll be at the Chicano Park anniversary celebration in (April) with a booth. The diversity of venues makes events easily accessible to people in the neighborhood without access to a vehicle,” remarked Novoa.

The events aren’t limited to hands on dynamics aimed at children as well. The 52 Weeks of Science program also offers scientific programs aimed at an older audience.

“We have partnered with people from the Salk Institute to bring a program aimed at adults that focuses on research to talk about DNA technology, the importance of DNA and the industries growing around this research for instance,” Novoa explained. “Social, laid back experiences are also a part of this program. We have Two Scientists Walk Into A Bar, an event where we come to a brewery in the neighborhood and have two scientists as guest speakers but in an informal way,” Explained Novoa.

The year might be starting, but the 52 Weeks Of Science already has plans to keep bringing science to Barrio Logan and Logan Heights for the remainder of the program.

“For February we have South West Robotics coming to Sherman Academy. We have a young physicist program to talk about what they do. The San Diego Coastkeepers will talk about pollution and the watersheds which is important. And we have a program with The League Of Extraordinary Scientists where they will talk about robotics and how to build robots,” Novoa closed.