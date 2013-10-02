The Ecuadorian government is currently racing ahead with plans to drill for oil in the core of what is arguably the most biodiverse corner of the planet: Blocks 31 and ITT of the famed Yasuní National Park. This new aggressive push for oil drilling comes as a stunning backlash to the failure of a 6-year initiative seeking international financial compensation in exchange for leaving the oil permanently underground.

In response, the “Scientists Concerned for Yasuní” – a group of more than 100 scientists from Ecuador and 18 other countries around the world – submitted a statement to the Ecuadorian Congress detailing the extraordinary biodiversity of the park and strongly warning against allowing new oil drilling in its core.

You can read the full story at National Geographic: http://newswatch.nationalgeographic.com/2013/10/01/science-warns-against-drilling-the-most-biodiverse-rainforest-on-earth/