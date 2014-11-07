Score Big With Game Day Snacks
(Family Features) The game is on, and your home is filled with friends decked out in those familiar colors, ready to cheer their team to victory. Now there’s only one more thing you need to make this game day gathering great — a feast of delicious, easy to enjoy goodies.Whether your team consists of spice fanatics or sweets enthusiasts, Blue Diamond offers a huge variety of delicious snack almonds perfect for every preference or craving. Complete your game day spread with delicious dips — and don’t forget the dippers. Add variety and color with sliced up carrots, bell peppers and broccoli to serve alongside tasty Blue Diamond Nut Thins, a perfect, crunchy dipper that’s also gluten-free.Get in the game with these recipes and more by visiting www.bluediamond.com.
Honey Dijon Pretzel Chicken Tenders
Ingredients
- 1 package (about 1 1/4 pound) chicken tenders
- 1 egg, whisked
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt and pepper
- 1 cup crushed pretzels
- 1 cup crushed Blue Diamond Honey Dijon Almonds
Preparation
- In small bowl, coat raw chicken with egg, mustard and spices. Let marinate in refrigerator for 20 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Mix pretzels and almonds, and spread on large plate in even layer. Coat each chicken tender in pretzel-almond mixture, then place on greased baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through.
Serves
3-4
Bacon Avocado Dip
Ingredients
- 1 large avocado, peeled and mashed
- 1/2 tomato, seeded and chopped
- 1/3 cup Blue Diamond Jalapeño Smokehouse Almonds, chopped
- 1/4 cup diced red onion
- 3 strips cooked bacon, roughly chopped
- 2 tablespoons sour cream
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- Juice of 1/2 lime
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Preparation
- In small bowl, mix all ingredients. Serve with tortilla chips or your favorite flavor of Nut Thins.
Serves
1 cup
Grab n’ Go Popcorn Balls
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1/2 cup popcorn
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 1 (10-ounce) bag mini marshmallows
- 3/4 cup Blue Diamond Oven Roasted Sea Salt Almonds
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips
- Sea salt, for garnish
Preparation
- In large Dutch oven, heat oil and popcorn over medium heat. Cover with lid, shaking pan occasionally to coat kernels. Once you hear first pop, continue shaking pan until popping slows down and all kernels have popped. Set aside.
- In large saucepan, heat butter over medium-low heat, until melted. Add marshmallows and mix until fully melted. Add cooked popcorn. Gently stir until popcorn is evenly coated with marshmallow mixture. Add almonds and chocolate chips, and continue to stir until incorporated into mixture. Remove pan from heat, and let cool for few minutes. Sprinkle with sea salt.
- Moving quickly, mold popcorn-marshmallow mixture into balls with hands. (Washing hands with water will help ensure mixture won’t stick.) Place balls on parchment paper, and let cool. Store in airtight container or bag.
Serves
12
Blazin’ Buffalo Potato Skins
Ingredients
- 3 pounds small russet potatoes
- Olive oil cooking spray
- 1 cup shredded reduced-fat or regular Monterey Jack cheese
- 1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken
- 1/4 cup buffalo wing sauce
- 1/2 cup crushed Blue Diamond Hint of Sea Salt Nut-Thins
- 1/3 cup chopped Blue Diamond Smokehouse Almonds
- 1/2 cup light sour cream
- 1/4 cup sliced green onion tops
Preparation
- Preheat oven to 450°F and line baking sheet with foil.
- Rinse potatoes and pat dry; pierce with fork or sharp knife. Place in large microwave-safe bowl; cover and microwave on HIGH for 15 minutes or until potatoes are soft when gently squeezed. Remove and let cool slightly.
- Cut in half and scoop out potato leaving 1/4-inch rim of potato inside skin. Place on prepared baking sheet and spray both sides of potato skins liberally with cooking spray; bake for 15 minutes to crisp.
- Sprinkle equal amounts of cheese into each skin. Stir together chicken and wing sauce and spoon over cheese. Top with nut chips and almonds and bake for 5 minutes more. Add dollop of sour cream to each and sprinkle with green onions. Serve with and additional wing sauce, if desired.
Serves
6-8
SOURCE:
Blue Diamond