SD COVID Cases Down, Vaccines Run Out at Petco Park

By Sandra G. Leon

Daily COVID-19 case numbers dropped again on Sunday but a shortage of vaccines forced the shutdown of a super station location at downtown’s Petco Park stadium parking lot.

Sunday’s new case count was 568 new cases and 488 deaths, a lower rate than in previous weeks when daily number topped 1,000 per day. The County reported 13,400 tests on Sunday with a positive rate of only 4%. Hospitalization were up by 27 patients and four infected individuals were admitted into UCI beds.

Just as case numbers are dropping, a delay in shipments of Moderna’s vaccines caused all appointments at the Petco Park site to be cancelled for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The Petco Park station is the largest vaccination location in the County. Supplies are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

But other super station sites had enough vaccines to continue administering shots without disruptions, including the sites at Chula Vista, San Marcos, Del Mar Fairgrounds, La Mesa, and a new site opening today in Vista.

So far, nearly 600,000 vaccinations have been administered in the County. Under current guidelines, only essential health care workers, people 65 years and older, and few others are allowed to set appointments for vaccines.

State officials announced that, starting on March 15th, vaccines can be administered to anyone between the ages of 16-46 with severe underlying health conditions such as cancer, chronic pulmonary disease, heart conditions, or kidney disease that put them at risk of severe illness or death if they contract the virus. The state’s new guidance will also allow vaccines for people with developmental or severe disabilities that leave them at high-risk if infected.

New restrictions were imposed by the University of San Diego after cases jumped last week. School officials announced a campus lockdown keeping resident students on-campus except for essential reasons, such as “emergencies or essential purposes such as employment, medical care, religious services or to purchase groceries or other essential items” and asked commuting students to stay home “to the greatest extent possible and curtail in-person interactions with others outside of those with whom you live.” Officials suspected off-campus parties and social gatherings as the reason for the uptick in cases.