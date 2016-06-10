SDAF Wants Community Involvement in Bay Transformation

By Ana Gomez Salcido

With the goal of getting the community involved in the transformation of San Diego Bay, the San Diego Architectural Foundation (SDAF) held “A Day on the Bay,” an informational event, this past Thursday, June 2.

The event included live presentations from people such as Lesley Nishihira, Port of San Diego Senior Planner, who talked about five projects of new developments at San Diego Bay.

The projects that were addressed were: Harbor Island, Portside Pier, Central Embarcadero, National City Balanced Plan and the Chula Vista Bayfront.

“The Port does not own the land. You own the land, I own the land, the people of San Diego own the land,” said Program Chair and Secretary Treasurer of SDAF Margit Whitlock. “We should have a say on what happens with it, if it is sustainable, are we polluting?, or what kind of industries are being built [on the bay]. It is important to the port to tell the people what is going on.”

The event included also an expo of different industries located near the Port of San Diego.

There was also a panel of experts who talked about the future of the San Diego Bay. This panel included the participation of Port of San Diego officials like Robert Nelson and Jason Giffen.

Whitlock mentioned there are going to be more events held by the Port of San Diego so the community can know about the different projects planned for the San Diego Bay.

The Port of San Diego announced there is going to be an open house to preview proposals for a central Embarcadero development opportunity on June 13 and 14, from 3 to 7 p.m. in Room 2 of the San Diego Convention Center.