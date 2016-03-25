SDCCD Dedicates Lot to Chavez

By Mario A. Cortez

On Wednesday, The San Diego Community College District held a dedication ceremony for the parking structure at its continuing education center on the corner of Cesar Chavez Parkway and National Avenue in Barrio Logan.

The parking structure, which counts with 320 car spaces and 4,000 square feet of rooftop solar panels, will be emblazoned by eight photo murals celebrating the legacy and struggles of Cesar Chavez and the farmworkers movement. The eight photographs were taken from a collection managed by Carlos LeGerrette, Executive Director of Chavez Service Clubs.

Back in 2012 San Diego Continuing Education solicited community input from Barrio Logan residents about what to depict on the car park. The eight pictures chosen depict many young people who sacrificed their chance at an education to defend the rights of exploited farmworkers and to fight so that future generations can have a better opportunity to prosper and have better working conditions.

City Council member David Alvarez served as the Master of Ceremonies and was joined by members of the San Diego education community. Some of the people depicted in the photographs, who were active in the farmworkers movement, and their relatives were present at the dedication.